UK hits 2 million electric vehicles milestone

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Britain’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution has reached a major landmark, with new statistics revealing that two million EVs are now registered across the UK.

Figures released today, Wednesday 29 April 2026, show a 15% increase in electric car ownership over the last year, with March 2026 marking the highest demand ever recorded in the country.

One of the key drivers behind this surge is the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG), which has already helped over 100,000 motorists to make the switch. The grant provides a discount of up to £3,750 off the price of a new electric vehicle, effectively slashing upfront costs.

High-demand models fuelling this growth include the Ford Puma Gen-E, Vauxhall Frontera Electric, Renault 5, Skoda Elroq, and the Volkswagen ID.3. According to recent data, these government incentives mean that electric cars are now, on average, cheaper to purchase than their petrol counterparts for the first time.

External economic pressures are also accelerating the transition. High and fluctuating prices at the pumps – exacerbated by ongoing conflict in the Middle East – have made traditional internal combustion engines increasingly expensive to run.

By switching to electric and utilising cheaper domestic electricity rates, the Government estimates that drivers can save up to £1,400 a year in running costs compared to petrol models.

To support this rapid uptake, the Government is investing £7.5 billion in the transition, including £600 million specifically for charging infrastructure. There are currently over 119,000 chargers available, nearly twice the number of fuel pumps, with hundreds of thousands more planned.

Says Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport:

“Today, over two million EVs are now registered across the UK – a landmark moment in the UK’s transition to electric, backed by £7.5 billion in government funding. And as global fuel prices continue to fluctuate, making the switch has never made more sense.

“We’ve made it cheaper and easier than ever to buy an EV, helping over 100,000 drivers save up to £3,750 off the cost of a new electric car. We’re also investing £600 million to deliver hundreds of thousands of additional chargers to support this uptick.”

Vehicle licensing statistics.

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