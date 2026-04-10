Banks summoned over Claude Mythos risks, foldable iPhone expected to cost $2,000
The US Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, summoned major American bank chiefs to a meeting in Washington this week amid concerns over the cyber risks posed by Anthropic’s latest AI model, according to reports. Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, was said to have been among those gathered at the Treasury headquarters for the meeting after the release of the Claude Mythos AI model that Anthropic says poses unprecedented cybersecurity risks. A recent leak of Claude’s code prompted the startup to publish a blogpost at the beginning of the month saying that AI models had surpassed “all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities.” Guardian
The foldable iPhone — which is now rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra — is sure to be Apple’s most expensive phone yet, and a new pricing rumor gives us a clearer idea of just how expensive. According to reputable Apple watcher Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg (via MacRumors), the iPhone Ultra will “cross the $2,000 threshold” in the US. However, it’s not clear whether that means it will start at over $2,000 or exceed that figure at its top configuration. The latter option would hardly be surprising, though, given that a 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max already costs $1,999. Tech Radar
Tesla is developing an all-new smaller, cheaper electric SUV, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The automaker has contacted suppliers in recent weeks to discuss details of the plan for the compact SUV – which would be a new vehicle and not a variant of Tesla’s current Model 3 or Y, the people said. The conversations involved the manufacturing process and specifications for various components, they said. The car would be 4.28 meters in length, or about 14 feet, two of the sources said. That’s significantly shorter than Tesla’s top-selling Model Y SUV, which is about 15.7 feet long. Reuters
OpenAI has put on hold plans for a landmark UK investment citing high energy costs and regulation, in a blow to the government which has put AI at the centre of its growth strategy. Stargate UK was a part of the UK-US AI deal announced last September, in which US companies appeared to commit £31bn to the UK’s tech sector, part of a larger series of investments intended to “mainline AI” into the British economy. It came as the Labour government seeks to make AI and datacentres the engine of its growth plans, alongside closer ties with Europe and regional growth. Guardian
White House staff were warned last month not to use insider information to place bets on predictions markets. The email was sent to staff on 24 March, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a five-day pause on his threat to attack Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. It referred to press reports that raised concerns over government officials using non-public information to place bets on platforms like Kalshi or Polymarket. White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the BBC that “any implication that Administration officials are engaged in such activity without evidence is baseless and irresponsible reporting.” The Wall Street Journal first reported the email on Thursday. BBC
Sony has confirmed that it will be hosting a new launch event soon. Scheduled for later this month, the company has outlined that its new products have been designed with gamers in mind. Currently, only the Inzone H6 Air has been revealed by recent leaks. Sony is expected to launch several new devicesO in the next six weeks or so. Having kicked off the year with the WF-1000XM6 (curr. $328 on Amazon), the company is rumoured to be preparing a more expensive alternative to the WH-1000XM6 called The ColleXion. Potentially, these over-ear headphones will be joined by the Xperia 1 VIII too. Notebook Check
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