Banks summoned over Claude Mythos risks, foldable iPhone expected to cost $2,000



The US Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, summoned major American bank chiefs to a meeting in Washington this week amid concerns over the cyber risks posed by Anthropic’s latest AI model, according to reports. Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, was said to have been among those gathered at the Treasury headquarters for the meeting after the release of the Claude Mythos AI model that Anthropic says poses unprecedented cybersecurity risks. A recent leak of Claude’s code prompted the startup to publish a blogpost at the beginning of the month saying that AI models had surpassed “all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities.” Guardian

The foldable iPhone — which is now rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra — is sure to be Apple’s most expensive phone yet, and a new pricing rumor gives us a clearer idea of just how expensive. According to reputable Apple watcher Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg (via MacRumors), the iPhone Ultra will “cross the $2,000 threshold” in the US. However, it’s not clear whether that means it will start at over $2,000 or exceed that figure at its top configuration. The latter option would hardly be surprising, though, given that a 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max already costs $1,999. Tech Radar

Tesla is developing an all-new smaller, cheaper electric SUV, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The automaker has contacted suppliers in recent weeks to discuss details of the plan for the compact SUV – which would be a new vehicle and not a variant of Tesla’s current Model 3 or ​Y, the people said. The conversations involved the manufacturing process and specifications for various components, they said. The car would be 4.28 meters in length, or about 14 feet, two of the sources said. That’s significantly shorter than Tesla’s top-selling Model Y SUV, which is about 15.7 feet long. Reuters