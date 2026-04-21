Apple iOS27 won’t support iPhone 11, Jeff Bezos nears $10bn funding for AI Lab

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While most Android manufacturers now commit to supporting their phones for a certain amount of time, Apple doesn’t, so we never know exactly when a specific model will stop getting updated. But a new leak suggests that four iPhones that received iOS 26 won’t be eligible for iOS 27. This comes from leaker Momentary Digital, posting on Weibo (via 9to5Mac), who shared a full list of the phones that they expect to get iOS 27. And it’s a long list, with everything from the iPhone 12 series onwards supposedly in line for the update — but notably, that means the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2020) are excluded, despite them all running iOS 26. Tech Radar

Jeff Bezos is close to finalizing a $10 billion funding round for his AI startup that’s developing models with the capability of understanding the physical world, the Financial Times reported. The fresh funding values the company, code-named Project Prometheus, at $38 billion, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the deal. JPMorgan and BlackRock are among the investors in the new round, the FT said, citing a person familiar with the matter. The round is expected to close soon but has not been finalized, it said. Prometheus, BlackRock and JPMorgan declined to comment to the FT. Bloomberg



Elon Musk did not appear on Monday for a voluntary interview with lawyers in Paris, who had summoned the American tech billionaire over an investigation into his social media platform X and AI chatbot Grok. The prosecutors told AFP that they had “taken note of the absence of the first people summoned”, without mentioning Musk’s name. The billionaire called the French authorities involved “retards” weeks earlier in a French-language post on X. The Guardian

Blue Origin’s newest rocket has been grounded after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered an investigation into a “mishap” involving the failed launch of a satellite. The company, founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, attempted to place a satellite from AST SpaceMobile using its New Glenn rocket but was unable to get it as far into orbit as intended. Blue Origin’s chief executive Dave Limp said the failure was caused by a lack of “sufficient thrust” in an engine. BBC

Amazon has confirmed that future Fire TV Sticks will no longer allow app sideloading or run on Android. You won’t even be able to download and install approved apps either. That’s because it is switching to its own Vega OS software for all streaming devices going forward, and as that is a cloud-based operating system, you will no longer have the ability to customise them. The software was first installed on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select released last year and can also be found driving the all-new Fire TV Stick HD coming at the end of April. T3.com

The government will seek to make phone bans in schools statutory by introducing an amendment in the House of Lords to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said the amendment will make existing guidance on mobile phone bans in schools statutory. A spokesperson for the DfE said: “We have been consistently clear that mobile phones have no place in schools, and the majority already prohibit them. Independent

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