Apple fixes security loophole that allowed FBI to snoop on encrypted chats

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Apple has released an urgent software update to close a security loophole that allowed the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to eavesdrop on encrypted messages.

The fix, included in iOS 26.4.2, addresses a flaw in how iPhones handled push notifications, which previously left a trail of data even for “secure” apps like Signal and WhatsApp.

For years, investigators used a specialized technique to bypass end-to-end encryption. While the content of a message might be scrambled within the app, the “push notification” sent to wake up the phone often contained unencrypted snippets of text or metadata.

Apple was found to be storing this data on its servers, providing a “backdoor” for authorities who served the company with secret court orders.

Closing notification loophole

The issue gained widespread attention after court documents revealed the FBI had successfully used these notification logs to identify and monitor users. Security researchers discovered that Apple’s servers were “weirdly” retaining these alerts in a format that could be easily searched by law enforcement.

This effectively undermined the privacy promises made by encrypted messaging platforms, as the “notification” acted as a digital carbon copy of the private communication.

With the new update, Apple has changed how iOS processes these incoming alerts. The system now ensures that notification data is encrypted before it ever reaches Apple’s servers and is scrubbed more aggressively from the device’s internal logs. This prevents the company from being able to hand over readable message previews to the government, even when presented with a valid warrant.

Privacy advocates have hailed the move as a major victory for the “encryption wars.” Critics of the previous system argued that by storing these logs, Apple was helping police conduct mass surveillance without the public’s knowledge.

Apple stated that the update is part of its ongoing commitment to user privacy, though the company did not explicitly reference the FBI in its patch notes. Users are urged to install the update immediately to ensure their “secure” chats remain truly private.

The fix brings Apple in line with similar measures recently adopted by Google for Android devices, effectively ending an era of easy surveillance via the notification tray.

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