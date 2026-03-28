WhatsApp’s new features now on iPhone, Amazon smart home devices on sale from $7

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WhatsApp has announced new features, including support for two accounts on the same iPhone. This feature was previously available on Android and has finally made it to iOS. If you use this, you’ll always know which account you’re in because your profile picture will be visible in the bottom tab. Next up, cross-platform chat transfer now supports moving your history from iOS to Android. You can also find and delete large files directly within a chat – simply tap the chat name and select Manage Storage. You can also choose to clear just media files from any chat, while keeping your chat history intact. GSMArena

A US judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X which accused a group of advertisers and major companies of illegally boycotting his platform. Its parent company X Corp alleged in 2024 that firms including food giants Unilever and Mars, renewable energy firm Orsted and the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) had conspired to deprive it of “billions of dollars” in advertising revenue. But in Thursday’s ruling, US District Judge Jane Boyle said the company had failed to show it had suffered any harm under federal competition laws. BBC



When Amazon is hosting a huge sale, you can bet the retailer’s popular smart home devices will be sporting some pretty impressive discounts — and the Big Spring Sale is no exception. Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off Fire TVs, Kindles, Ring Video Doorbells, Blink security cameras, Echo devices and more. From smart displays to security cameras, you really can’t go wrong when purchasing these popular devices — especially when the deals start at just $7. So whether you want to add some extra security to your home or you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, now is the perfect time to stock up on the latest smart home products. Tom’sGuide

I’ve been a Google Drive user for well over a decade but have been playing with the idea of de-Googling my life for a while now. I’ve tried several times, but I keep coming back to the company’s apps because they’re so easy to use and work seamlessly together. I wanted to give it another shot, and I think I’m finally at a point where I’m able to say goodbye to at least some of the biggest Google apps, including Drive, Photos, and Docs. And that’s thanks to Proton Drive, a well-known privacy-focused app that merges the three into one. AndroidAuthority

The young woman at the heart of what has been called the tech industry’s “big tobacco” moment was on YouTube at six and Instagram by nine. More than a decade later, she says, she still can’t live without the social media she became addicted to. “I can’t, it’s too hard to be without it,” Kaley, now 20, told a jury at Los Angeles’ superior court. This week, five men and seven women handed down a verdict on the design of two of the world’s most popular apps that vindicated Kaley’s position. The Guardian

A few days ago, the upcoming Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro leaked in official-looking renders, and in the meantime the former was also spotted on Geekbench rocking the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Now, Honor has officially started teasing the duo in Malaysia, where it’s put up a special microsite for their upcoming launch. Three themes are teased as you can see in the images below: “Next Design”, “Next AI”, and “Next-Gen Camera”.



Honor 600 series teaser images

The design is, according to the aforementioned leaked renders, heavily inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. GSM Arena

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