UK votes against under 16 social media ban, iPhone Fold design leaked

MPs have voted against a proposal to ban under-16s from using social media. The Conservatives had pushed for the move via an amendment to the government’s flagship education legislation currently going through parliament: the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. It had been backed by the House of Lords, but was defeated in the Commons on Monday night by 307 votes to 173. Calls for a ban have gained traction after Australia became the first country in the world to enforce one back in December. Since then, other nations – including in Europe – have been flirting with the idea. Sky News

ShinyHunters told The Register that it has stolen data from about 100 high-profile companies in its latest Salesforce customer data heist, including Salesforce itself. “Have stolen data from almost 400 websites and about 100 essential high profile companies Snowflake, Okta, Lastpass, Salesforce itself, Sony, AMD, and a lot more,” a ShinyHunters spokesperson told us, adding that the “recon and exploitation has been going on for several months now.” rom about 100 high-profile companies in its latest Salesforce customer data heist, including Salesforce itself. “Have stolen data from almost 400 websites and about 100 essential high profile companies Snowflake, Okta, Lastpass, Salesforce itself, Sony, AMD, and a lot more,” a ShinyHunters spokesperson told us, adding that the “recon and exploitation has been going on for several months now.” The Register

If the rumors hold up, we should be seeing Apple’s first foray into the foldable smartphone market later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. The iPhone Fold has been the subject of countless speculations which have painted a pretty detailed picture of what to expect. A new set of CAD-based renders of the device shared by Sonny Dickson gives us yet another look at the alleged design.

Just as previous rumors have suggested, the iPhone Fold will bring a similar design to Google’s first-gen Pixel Fold with a wide cover screen. The front panel is rumored to come in at 5.5 inches, and it features a single punch hole cutout up top for the selfie camera. Based on speculation, it will go for a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it more usable than the square-ish aspects of most current book foldables. GSM Arena

Overseas “content farms” are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create social media posts about UK politics, an expert has warned. Technology company Meta removed several Vietnam-based pages from Facebook after a BBC Wales investigation found they were spreading fake news. The warning, from Prof Martin Innes of Cardiff University, comes as the Electoral Commission is developing software to spot and combat deepfakes ahead of the Welsh and Scottish parliaments’ elections in May. BBC

China’s Great Wall Motors recently took the wraps off its latest Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, celebrating the release of the Wey V9X SUV with an ad campaign that immediately had internet sleuths comparing it to a previous Range Rover promotional image. While it is often the physical product that draws criticism from purveyors of intellectual property rights – we’ve explained our feelings on Range Rover copycats – the issue in this case wasn’t the Wey V9X SUV itself, but the promotional campaign that looked practically identical to a shot Land Rover used last year to promote the Range Rover Sport. Tech Radar

Uber has launched a feature allowing female drivers and passengers across the US to request trips with other women on the ride-hailing app. The feature was piloted in the US last year and led to women feeling “more comfortable in the back seat” and “more confident behind the wheel”, Uber said. The rollout comes despite an ongoing class action lawsuit in California, filed by Uber drivers who argue the move discriminates against men. Uber said around one-fifth of its drivers in the US are women, although the ratio varies by city. BBC

