UK government U-turns on controversial AI and copyright plans

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The UK government has backtracked on its proposal to allow AI companies to train their models using copyrighted works as long as they provide an “opt-out” system.

The move follows a period of intense pressure from high-profile figures in the creative industries, including Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced on Wednesday that the government had “listened” to the outcry and would no longer pursue its original preferred approach.

The original plan would have permitted tech firms to help themselves to music, writing, and video produced by UK creators unless those artists specifically opted out. Sir Elton John previously described the prospect of AI firms using copyrighted material without permission as “theft on a high scale.”

Victory for artists

Tom Kiehl, chief executive of UK Music, hailed the reversal as a “major victory for campaigners.” He emphasized that the 220,000 people in the sector, which generates £8bn for the UK economy, should be able to work without the fear of their labour being taken by AI firms without payment or consent.

Despite the U-turn, the government admitted in a new report that there is currently “no consensus” on how to balance the needs of the creative sector with the rapidly growing AI industry.

Kendall stated that the government now has “no preferred option” and will not reform copyright laws until it is confident it can meet the objectives of both UK citizens and the wider economy.

The AI sector in the UK is reportedly growing 23 times faster than the rest of the economy, leading to fears from tech advocates that the delay could stifle innovation. Anthony Walker, deputy chief executive of Tech UK, warned that “international competitors are moving ahead” and the UK cannot afford to leave the issue unresolved.

While publishers and musicians celebrated the backtrack, tech groups expressed disappointment. Vinous Ali of the Startup Coalition noted the need for a “workable solution” to allow British AI startups to compete globally.

For now, the legal status quo remains. Mandy Hill, president of the Publishers Association, reiterated that existing law is clear: “Copyright material cannot be used for AI development and training without permission.”

The government intends to continue extensive engagement with both sectors to find a framework that protects human artists while enabling technological advancement.

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