TikTok rejects end-to-end encryption for DMs

TikTok has broken ranks with the world’s leading social media giants by confirming it will not introduce end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for its direct messages.

In a move that sets the platform apart from competitors such as Meta and Signal, TikTok told the BBC that it views the technology as a hurdle to user safety, arguing that E2EE prevents police and internal safety teams from intercepting harmful content.

By rejecting “privacy absolutism,” TikTok claims it is prioritizing “proactive safety,” particularly for its massive younger audience. Standard encryption, similar to that used by Gmail, will remain in place, allowing authorized employees to access messages in response to law enforcement requests or reports of harmful behavior.

This stance has been lauded by child protection charities, including the NSPCC and the Internet Watch Foundation, which warn that total encryption can create dark corners for child exploitation and sexual abuse to go undetected.

Privacy vs. Safety

However, the decision has reignited a fierce debate over privacy and the platform’s ties to the Chinese government. Cybersecurity experts suggest that TikTok’s refusal to encrypt may be influenced by its parent company, ByteDance, as E2EE is largely banned in China.

Critics argue that by keeping messages readable, TikTok effectively keeps them accessible to potential state surveillance and makes the platform a lucrative target for hackers. Alan Woodward, a cybersecurity professor at Surrey University, told the BBC that “Chinese influence might be behind the decision,” noting the geopolitical tension surrounding the app’s data practices.

While TikTok “swims against the tide,” most of its rivals have already made E2EE the industry standard. Services that currently offer end-to-end encryption as default include Signal, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple’s iMessage, and Google Messages.

Instagram is currently transitioning to making it the default, while Discord recently announced plans to encrypt voice and video calls. For users, the choice remains a stark trade-off between the total privacy offered by E2EE services and the monitored environment TikTok argues is necessary to keep the internet safe for its billion-plus users.

