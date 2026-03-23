TikTok bans AI generated personas, MacBook Neo gets off to record-breaking start

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TikTok has banned 20 accounts after the BBC highlighted the use of AI-generated black female influencers to drive users to sites promoting sexually explicit content. They are part of a growing trend of accounts on Instagram and TikTok that has been criticised as racist, exploitative and misleading because of racial tropes and language used. The BBC and researchers from the independent AI publication Riddance found dozens of accounts on the two platforms featuring highly sexualised black female digital characters or avatars. BBC

Windows 11 might finally get rid of one of its most frustrating “features” of being forced to sign in with a Microsoft account just to use your own PC. Well, it looks like Microsoft is internally considering dropping the mandatory Microsoft account requirement during Windows 11 setup, allowing users to create a local account more easily. This change is reportedly being pushed by Scott Hanselman, a Microsoft veteran of over two decades who currently serves as Vice President and Member of Technical Staff. Digital Trends



Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Apple Mac had its best launch week ever for new customers, and if you check out a MacBook Neo at the Apple Store right now, the website says it will ship in about two to three weeks. It seems that the affordable MacBook is on its way to becoming a massive hit for Apple, especially at a time when rising RAM and SSD costs are killing the entry-level PC market. Cupertino officially announced the MacBook Neo on March 4, 2026, with deliveries beginning on March 11. The laptop had its first full week on sale by March 18, with Cook saying on X, “Mac just had its best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers. We love seeing the enthusiasm!”

Palantir is to be granted access to a trove of highly sensitive UK financial regulation data, in a deal that has prompted fresh concerns about the US AI company’s deepening reach into the British state, the Guardian can reveal. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has awarded Palantir a contract to investigate the watchdog’s internal intelligence data in an effort to help it tackle financial crime, which includes investigating fraud, money laundering and insider trading. The Miami-based company, co-founded by the billionaire Donald Trump donor Peter Thiel, has been appointed for a three-month trial, paying more than £30,000 a week to analyse the FCA’s vast “data lake”. Guardian

A former Google executive has been confirmed as the BBC‘s new director-general, it has been reported. Matt Brittin’s appointment was said to have been approved by the Corporation’s board last week. Mr Brittin emerged as a dark horse for the role after two leading candidates – Apple TV executive Jay Hunt and former Channel 4 chief Alex Mahon – are understood to have ruled themselves out of contention. The 57-year-old is succeeding Tim Davie, who resigned after widespread criticism over a misleading Panorama edit of a Donald Trump speech. Daily Mail

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