Rocket stocks soar with reports of SpaceX share sale, Brussels investigates Snapchat

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Shares of space companies soared in US trade on Wednesday following a report that technology multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX could this week file to list shares on the stock market. The stock prices of rocket makers Firefly Aerospace and Rocket Lab rose by more than 10%, while other space-related firms also saw their shares jump. SpaceX is expected to go public this year with a valuation of around $1.75tn (£1.31tn). The technology news outlet The Information reported that the firm could file for the initial public (IPO) within days. BBC

Brussels has opened an investigation into Snapchat over concerns that the social messaging app is exposing children to grooming, sexual exploitation and other criminality. In a separate decision on Thursday, the European Commission also said four pornographic websites were failing to prevent minors seeing adult content. The investigations into five tech companies were brought under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which has come under fire from Donald Trump since coming into force two years ago.

Apple has released iOS 26.4, ushering in a range of changes for your iPhone, including some new features for Apple CarPlay. Importantly, it brings in the changes that will allow CarPlay to use third-party voice assistants and adds a new widget to the offering. We first caught wind of Apple’s plan to support other AI chatbots in February, with that support now unlocked. While Siri will remain the default system, there will be the option to launch other voice systems, such as ChatGPT or Gemini when driving. T3.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said “the floodgates are open” for more legal cases against tech giants after Google and Meta were found liable for a woman’s social media addiction in a landmark lawsuit. A jury in Los Angels found Instagram, which is owned by Meta, and YouTube, which is owned by Google, were responsible for harm caused to the 20-year-old – awarding her $6m in damages. Sky News

The co-owner of Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has threatened to stop building broadband in the UK if the telecoms giant’s £2bn takeover of Netomnia is blocked. Mike Fries, the chief executive of Liberty Global, which owns VMO2 alongside Telefónica, warned he could pull the plug on investment if regulators give in to criticism by blocking the deal to buy their rival. The complex transaction, agreed last month, will see Liberty Global and Telefónica team up with InfraVia, a French private equity firm, to buy Netomnia. Telegraph Sony has just taken the wraps off two new TVs, but if you were expecting a new QD-OLED to replace the Bravia 8 II or a successor to the Bravia 9, you might be disappointed. That’s because these two new models are both budget-oriented – and one of them came out in the US last year. The genuinely new TV is the Bravia 3 II which, as the name suggests, replaces the three-star Bravia 3. The good news is that the Bravia 3 II features several upgrades over its predecessor. The most eye-catching of these upgrades is the introduction of four HDMI 2.1 sockets. WhatHiFi

Apple will ask iPhone users to prove they are over 18 in an attempt to block children from accessing explicit websites. The tech giant said on Wednesday that Apple account holders will be required to verify their age by uploading a form of ID to access “certain services or features”. Adults who refuse to complete an age check will face having strict filtering imposed on their web-browsing and messages – the same restrictions intended for children’s accounts. Telegraph

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