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Britain has told parents to curb young children’s screen time, advising no screens for under-2s and up to an hour a day ​for 2- to 5-year-olds because prolonged solo use can disrupt sleep and ‌displace play and exercise. Governments worldwide have been moving to tighten rules around children’s online use, with countries including France, Denmark and the Netherlands pushing for new age-verification and safety requirements citing concerns about ​mental-health risks, cyberbullying and exposure to harmful content. Britain’s advice on the use of tablets, televisions, ​laptops and smartphones, published on Thursday, marks the government’s most explicit intervention yet on ​early-years digital habits, after it said parents had been left to “battle” devices alone. Reuters

AI models that lie and cheat appear to be growing in number with reports of deceptive scheming surging in the last six months, a study into the technology has found. AI chatbots and agents disregarded direct instructions, evaded safeguards and deceived humans and other AI, according to research funded by the UK government-funded AI Safety Institute (AISI). The study, shared with the Guardian, identified nearly 700 real-world cases of AI scheming and charted a five-fold rise in misbehaviour between October and March, with some AI models destroying emails and other files without permission. The Guardian

Food delivery giant Just Eat and motoring site Autotrader are among five firms being investigated as part of a probe into fake and misleading online reviews by the UK’s competition watchdog. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is also examining funeral firm Dignity, reviews site Feefo and fresh pasta chain Pasta Evangelists, is looking at whether they have broken consumer law. The probe will focus on how reviews are obtained, moderated and presented to customers. All five firms told the BBC they were co-operating with the CMA’s investigation. BBC

Google has confirmed that nearly all 3.5 billion users of the world’s most used web browser, Chrome, are to receive a security update addressing no less than eight high-risk vulnerabilities. Thankfully, none of these are of the zero-day variety as recently reported, meaning there is no evidence of any of them being exploited by threat actors. There’s more good news as well; Chrome applies these updates automatically. Forbes



A cloned animal that helped pave the way for the creation of Dolly the sheep has gone on permanent display at a Scottish museum. Morag the sheep and identical twin Megan were cloned from the same embryo and were the first mammals to be successfully replicated from differentiated cells. Their births in June 1995 at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh were hailed as a technical breakthrough and made the birth of Dolly the sheep in July 1996 possible. Sky News

Hisense wants to be the RGB Mini LED brand. It came out swinging with the 116-inch UXQ last year to kick off its new range with a bang, and now it’s bringing a duo of more reasonably sized models with the next generation panel tech to the market. The UR9 sits at the top of its conventional TV lineup, and it aims to offer movie fans a brighter panel and a better sound system, so you’d think that would be what caught my eye during a trip to Munich, Germany, with the brand. But, at the event I found myself gravitating towards the step-down model instead. WhatHiFi

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