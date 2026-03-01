OpenAI to work with Pentagon after Anthropic dropped, Spotify introduces audiobook charts

Share



OpenAI said it had struck a deal with the Pentagon to supply AI to classified US military networks, hours after Donald Trump ordered the government to stop using the services of one of the company’s main competitors. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, announced the move on Friday night. It came after an agreement between Anthropic, a rival AI company that runs the Claude system, and the Trump administration broke down after Anthropic sought assurances its technology would not be used for mass surveillance, nor for autonomous weapons systems that can kill people without human input. Guardian

Get ready for an onslaught of Apple news! Ahead of a “special Apple experience” for the media on Wednesday, there will be several days of announcements coming from the company with Tim Cook confirming that things will kick off on Monday.



We’re expecting a number of product announcements next week, but we’re also continuing to look ahead at what we can expect with iPhone and Mac updates later this year. Software development is also continuing with iOS 26.4 proceeding through beta testing. Mac Rumors

We’ve seen quite a few Spotify feature updates in recent weeks, and the latest to arrive is specifically aimed at audiobook fans: the Spotify app is now introducing audiobook charts, to make it easier to discover new titles to listen to. “Similar to our Music and Podcast Charts, Audiobook Charts will be updated weekly, spotlighting the Top Audiobooks overall and by genre,” says Spotify. “The rankings are based on listening behavior and engagement on Spotify.” TechRadar

The Xiaomi 17 is equipped with a slightly modified version of the camera setup that we saw on the previous generation. It’s still three cameras on the back, all of them 50MP, albeit with some different sensors and lens choices, and another 50MP unit replaces the old 32MP front facing camera.

The main camera is using a 1/1.3″ OmniVision sensor that’s reported as OVX9500 and Xiaomi calls Light Hunter or Light Fusion 950 – it’s the same one found in the Poco F8 Ultra. The 23mm-equivalent lens with an f/1.67 aperture and optical stabilization is also the same as on that Poco Ultra. GSM Arena

In the most clear and consequential policy move on AI safety yet, the Trump administration has announced it will blacklist a leading AI lab over its refusal to allow unfettered access to its technology for military purposes. It is the president and his secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, going nuclear over Anthropic’s refusal to allow the Pentagon to use its AI for “any lawful purpose”. Describing Anthropic as a woke, radical left company, the US president said on his Truth Social platform that “The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE.” SkyNews

Thirty years ago, a game named Resident Evil ushered in the survival horror genre – a blend of nerve-shredding tension, elaborate puzzles, and intricate inventory management. The series became Japanese developer Capcom’s best-selling franchise ever, prompting books, films and TV programmes, as well as more games. So how does the latest edition, Resident Evil Requiem – released to excited fans worldwide on Friday – keep the scares feeling surprising three decades on? BBC

