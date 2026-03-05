OpenAI releases Chat GPT-5.3, Musk defends claims he manipulated market

Share



OpenAI has heard the complaints that ChatGPT too often answers a simple question with a long list of its limitations, and has released GPT-5.3 Instant as the new default model for ChatGPT to, in its words, “reduce the cringe” of those rough conversations. The upgrade is designed to reduce unnecessary refusals and shorten safety disclaimers to improve the AI’s overall tone. Earlier versions of the system sometimes took a defensive approach when answering questions… GPT-5.3 Instant tries to fix that behavior. Tech Radar

Multi-billionaire technology tycoon Elon Musk told a jury in California on Wednesday that stock market investors read too much into his social media posts. He was defending himself against claims from investors, who have accused him of trying to manipulate markets with a series of misleading messages in the run-up to his 2022 purchase of Twitter. Musk said posts he wrote after he had struck a deal to buy the platform were “extremely literal” and not intended to try to reduce the price he would have to pay. BBC

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, told employees on Tuesday that his company does not control how the Pentagon uses their artificial intelligence products in military operations. Altman’s claims on OpenAI’s lack of input come amid increased scrutiny of how the military uses AI in war and ethics concerns from AI workers over how their technology will be deployed. “You do not get to make operational decisions,” Altman told employees, according to reports by Bloomberg and CNBC. Guardian

Security researchers at Google have exposed a powerful set of vulnerabilities for iOS called Coruna, which has hacked thousands of iPhone devices. A report from the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) revealed that Coruna exploits 23 vulnerabilities. Coruna is not a single exploit, but a whole set containing five complete attack chains and 23 vulnerabilities in the iOS system, which together allow Apple’s protection to be completely bypassed and control of the device to be gained. MilitaryNYI



The first official image of the ninth-generation Volkswagen Golf has been released. The silhouette image, released by German trade union IG Metall, was presented to Volkswagen workers on Wednesday during a meeting where the car maker reiterated it’s commitment to the Wolfsburg factory, which will continue to build the Golf. Autocar understands it will launch in 2028, and it is set to be offered with ICE and electric power. Autocar

Say what you will about Nothing, but the company certainly has bold and recognizable designs. The new (4a) series arrives with the latest evolution of those designs and shakes up the formula of the (3a) series.



Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

The (3a) and (3a) Pro from last year were largely differentiated by their cameras. The new Pro model still offers a better camera than its vanilla sibling, but only just – instead, it now also stands out with a bigger display, faster chipset, better build and a Glyph Matrix similar to the Phone (3) flagship. GSM Arena

