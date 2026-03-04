Nvidia invests in British self-driving start-up, Apple leaks MacBook Neo

Share

Nvidia is investing in the British autonomous driving startup Oxa, alongside backing from the UK’s National Wealth Fund, in a boost to the country’s technology sector. The Oxford-based company, which has developed software for self-driving industrial vehicles, said it had raised $103m (£77m) from investors to focus on commercial solutions for that software, as well as its physical AI and robotics technology, and to push on with its global expansion plans. The fundraising includes $50m from the National Wealth Fund, owned by the Treasury, and backing from the US tech company Nvidia’s venture capital arm, NVentures. Guardian

Pokémon is arguably more popular than it’s ever been – but fans haven’t been entirely happy with some of its recent video game offerings. They’ve still sold bucketloads of copies, but complaints about graphical performance, gameplay and a perceived lack of innovation have grown louder with each new release. But that could be about to change with the release of Pokopia, the under-the-radar spin-off that’s landed on Nintendo’s Switch 2 to almost universally positive reviews. Apple appears to have prematurely revealed the name of its rumored lower-cost MacBook model, which is expected to be announced this Wednesday. BBC



A regulatory document for a “MacBook Neo” (Model A3404) has appeared on Apple’s website. Unfortunately, there are no further details or images available yet. While the PDF file does not contain the “MacBook Neo” name, it briefly appeared in a link on Apple’s regulatory website for EU compliance purposes. The lower-cost MacBook is rumored to feature an iPhone chip like the A18 Pro or A19 Pro, rather than an M-series chip, as well as a 12.9-inch display. It has also been rumored that this MacBook will come in fun color options, like yellow, green, blue, and/or pink. MacRumors

A major VPN service is becoming one of the first to block websites known for hosting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). ExpressVPN is partnering with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), the UK’s CSAM watchdog, to tackle the “universally despised and despicable” content, according to Dr Peter Membrey, chief engineering officer at the VPN provider. Using a “simple, well-scoped DNS control”, he says user privacy will be protected and there’ll be “no broken encryption”, “no traffic inspection”, “no monitoring”. Sky News



Want to monitor the outside of your property but haven’t got mains power nearby? Then you need a battery-powered security camera. The problem is that even with a built-in lithium-ion battery you still need to take the device down for charging every few months. Enter the IMOU Cell 3C. Like the similar looking Baseus Security S2 camera, it combines a large rechargeable battery with a separate solar panel for added juice. However, unlike the Baseus camera’s ingenious rotating solar panel, this one is fixed. Tech Radar

The popularity of Macs continues to grow and now BenQ, a major player in color-critical monitors, has announced the launch of its new MA270S, a 27-inch 5K monitor designed specifically to give Mac users a screen with clarity and color accuracy. This is the latest expansion of BenQ’s Mac-optimized MA line-up, which already includes the MA270U/MA270UP and MA320U/MA320UP displays. The MA monitors are aimed at Mac users who want a screen that can match the accuracy and sharpness of a MacBook’s display. Forbes

