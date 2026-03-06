New BYD battery can charge EV in under 10 minutes

Share



BYD’s new ‘second-generation’ Blade battery will debut on the UK-bound Denza Z9 GT later this year, offering a near-full recharge in under 10 minutes.

Revealed alongside a powerful 1500kW “Flash-charge” station, the technology aims to match the convenience of refuelling a traditional petrol car.

Data released by the firm shows the system can perform a 10% to 70% recharge in just five minutes. A 10% to 97% charge, effectively a full replenishment, is achieved in approximately nine minutes.

These speeds significantly outperform current market leaders. For example, the fastest-charging production cars currently available typically require 15 to 20 minutes to reach similar levels.

The Denza Z9 GT will lead a wider rollout of the technology across ten upcoming models. The battery has also been engineered to tackle “cold-weather anxiety.”

BYD claims that even in extreme conditions as low as -30°C, the battery can charge from 20% to 97% in just 12 minutes. This is made possible by a new “FlashPass” ion transport system and a redesigned anode that reduces internal resistance.

While the new battery is 5% more energy-dense than its predecessor, the peak speeds require BYD’s proprietary Flash-charging infrastructure. These stations feature a distinctive T-shaped overhead design with lighter connectors to improve accessibility.

To protect local power grids, the stations use integrated energy storage “reservoirs” that draw power slowly from the grid and discharge it rapidly into the vehicle.

BYD has already installed over 4,000 of these rapid stations across China and plans to expand the network into Europe. BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu stated that the goal is to “completely eliminate charging anxiety” and achieve “oil-electric parity” in terms of convenience.

