Mozilla to launch free built-in VPN for Firefox

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Mozilla has announced that Firefox version 149, scheduled for release on March 24, 2026, will feature a free, integrated VPN.

The move is designed to offer a transparent, privacy-first alternative to third-party “free VPN” services, which Mozilla claims often come with hidden costs to user data.

By embedding the service directly into the browser, Mozilla aims to provide a seamless way to hide IP addresses and locations without requiring separate extensions or downloads. The feature will initially launch in the UK, US, France, and Germany, offering users a 50GB monthly data limit.

The decision is rooted in Mozilla’s long-standing “data minimization” stance. While many free VPN providers monetize user browsing habits, Mozilla emphasizes that its proxy-based service is built so that even the company itself cannot track the websites a user visits.

“The feature is positioned as a safer alternative to the ‘free VPN’ services that often come with hidden tradeoffs,” the company stated, stressing that the implementation is an extension of the privacy principles that define the Firefox brand.

As one of the few major browsers not powered by Google’s Chromium engine, Mozilla is using this independence to distinguish itself in a market increasingly dominated by big-tech platform lock-in.

A new suite of tools

Firefox 149 is not just about the VPN; it marks a broader shift toward a more customizable and secure browsing experience. Other new features include:

Split View: For side-by-side browsing.

Smart Window: An opt-in AI browsing assistant (formerly “AI Window”).

Sanitizer API: A security standard designed to block malicious content before it reaches the user.

While the VPN will only secure traffic within the Firefox browser itself (rather than protecting the entire device) by providing 50GB of free data the company hopes to set a new standard for how browser vendors protect users’ digital footprints.

Via Cyber Insider

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