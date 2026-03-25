Meta ordered to pay $375m over kids’ safety concerns, Honda and Sony cancel EV plans

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A New Mexico jury on Tuesday ordered Meta to pay $375m in civil penalties after it found the company misled consumers about the safety of its platforms and enabled harm, including child sexual exploitation, against its users. This is the first jury trial to find Meta liable for acts committed on its platform. “The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety,” said New Mexico’s attorney general, Raúl Torrez. TheGuardian

Social media bans, digital curfews and time limits on apps are to be trialled in the homes of hundreds of UK teenagers. The test, led by the UK government, will see 300 teens have their social apps disabled entirely, blocked overnight or capped to one hour’s use – with some also seeing no such changes at all – in order to compare their experiences. It will run alongside the government’s consultation asking whether the UK should follow in Australia’s footsteps by making it illegal for under-16s to have access to many social media sites. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said it was about “testing different options in the real world”. BBC



Ladies, gentlemen and Land Rover’s lawyers, allow us to introduce the all-new Geely Galaxy Battleship 700: China’s answer to the legendary Defender and the equally mighty Toyota Land Cruiser that Auto Express has confirmed will be coming to the UK in 2028. A concept of the Chinese goliath’s square-jawed, flagship 4×4 was unveiled last year at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. As promised, the production version is almost identical, and as a result bears far more than a passing resemblance to those iconic all-terrain conquerors, plus others such as the Ford Bronco. Autoexpress

Honda and Sony have abruptly cancelled plans for a £70,000 electric vehicle (EV) amid a slowdown in demand. The two Japanese giants said on Wednesday they would scrap the launch of Afeela, an electric sedan that had been scheduled to go on sale later this year. The duo had established a joint venture, known as Sony Honda Mobility, four years ago in an effort to tap into rising demand for battery-powered cars. The Afeela was scheduled to be built at a plant in Ohio, with production trials starting last year. Telegraph

along with a bunch of new iPhone features and eight new emoji. But the iOS 26.4 upgrade also comes with a warning to update your iPhone now, because it contains a whopping 37 fixes for security holes in the iOS software. Apple doesn’t provide much detail about what’s fixed in iOS 26.4, to allow as many users as possible to upgrade before attackers can get hold of the details. Among the fixes issued in iOS 26.4 are half a dozen flaws in WebKit, the engine that underpins Apple’s Safari browser, according to Apple’s support page

The UK’s tax collection agency has awarded Amazon Web Services – the only remaining bidder – a contract worth nearly £500 million to migrate services from three Fujitsu-run datacenters and host them for up to a decade. His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said the British branch of AWS’s Luxembourg-based subsidiary submitted the only tender it received and assessed for the deal in a contract award notice published on March 23. The Register

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