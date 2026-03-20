Meta AI agent causes large data leak, NASA spacecraft back on launch pad

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An AI agent instructed an engineer to take actions that exposed a large amount of Meta’s sensitive data to some of its employees, in the latest example of AI causing upheaval in a large tech company. The leak, which Meta confirmed, happened when an employee asked for guidance on an engineering problem on an internal forum. An AI agent responded with a solution, which the employee implemented – causing a large amount of sensitive user and company data to be exposed to its engineers for two hours. The Guardian

Luke Littler, the youngest darts world champion in history, has applied to the Intellectual Property Office to trademark his face. The move is intended to prevent his face being reproduced, including by generative AI, without permission. Littler has won two World Championship titles in a row and has had his image used legally on darts merchandise, as well as by multiple brands such as KP Nuts. The 19-year-old joins celebrities such as actor Matthew McConaughey who have filed to protect their likeness from AI misuse in recent months. BBC

A NASA spacecraft is now back on its launchpad ahead of the first lunar exploration mission in more than 50 years, after a month of delays. The space agency’s Artemis II mission – part of NASA’s long-term plans to build a space station called Lunar Gateway, where astronauts will be able to live and work – will take the crew further than humans ‍have ever ventured in space before. It was set to get underway on 8 February, but a liquid hydrogen leak during a practice launch forced the agency to delay the operation. Sky News

A French navy member was reportedly shown jogging in circles on a ship in the middle of the sea northwest of Cyprus, according to his public profile on the Strava fitness tracking app. A member of the French navy using the Strava app to track his jogging performance broadcast the exact position of his country’s flagship aircraft carrier, French media has reported. Le Monde newspaper reported that the runner jogged in circles on a ship in movement on 13 March in the middle of the sea northwest of Cyprus, according to his public profile on the Strava fitness tracking app. Euronews

Apple released its first-ever Background Security Improvement update for the iPhone, called iOS 26.3.1 (a), with corresponding ones for iPad and Mac. It’s aimed at addressing a vulnerability in the iPhone, but it appears in a different way on the iPhone from standard software releases. Apple’s notes say that this BSI “provides additional protection and is recommended for all users,” which means the hundreds of millions of iPhones compatible with iOS 26. Forbes

If the last two budget iPhone releases are anything to go by, Apple is likely turning it into a regular thing. Just a year after the iPhone 16e release, we now have a new budget iPhone – the 17e. And it’s not just a refresh – we have a handful of upgrades to talk about. There’s no denying that the iPhone 16e was a success, especially in the US, where midrangers are far and few between. But even in more competitive markets, like India and Japan, the iPhone 16e was well-received by users. Apple is now looking to build on that momentum with a refreshed and more capable iPhone 17e. GSM Arena

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