Huawei introduces wheelchair mode for GT6 smartwatch users

Huawei has introduced a dedicated fitness tracking experience for wheelchair users wearing the company’s GT 6 Series smartwatch.

Launched as a core update to the Activity Rings, the new feature marks a significant shift in wearable accessibility by replacing traditional step-counting metrics with specialized algorithms designed to monitor daily “pushes.”

Huawei claims this update ensures that physical exertion for those with limited mobility is captured with the same precision as a standard walking gait, providing a more accurate picture of daily activity.

The interface of the Activity Rings has been redesigned to support this new mode, featuring updated icons and motivational messaging tailored specifically to the unique movements of wheelchair users.

Beyond simple movement tracking, Huawei has integrated specialized monitoring for heart rate and blood oxygen levels which account for the physiological needs of wheelchair-based fitness.

To highlight the human impact of this innovation, Huawei has released a documentary-style video titled “Rolling Ahead,” which follows the journeys of several wheelchair users. The film illustrates how the WATCH GT 6 Series translates physical effort into quantifiable data, serving as both a witness and a partner to their athletic progress.

The new “Rolling” workout mode, which debuts first on the GT 6 Series, focuses on the frequency and intensity of movement to ensure every push is counted toward the user’s goals.

By focusing on the needs of underserved groups in its latest hardware, Huawei aims to evolve its wearables from general fitness trackers into tools for equal social participation – bringing digital connectivity to every person, regardless of their physical mobility.

