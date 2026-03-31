Future loses third of value due to AI search tools, countdown begins for Artemis II mission

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The publisher behind Marie Claire and Country Life lost a third of its value after warning AI search tools were hitting reader numbers. Shares in Future, which also owns The Week and price comparison site Go.Compare, crashed by 30pc on Tuesday after it admitted a decline in traffic from Google had been “more pronounced than anticipated”. Publishers have been left reeling from Google’s rollout of AI overviews at the top of its search results. These are designed to answer search queries using information scraped from websites and have been blamed for sharp drops in the number of people clicking through to sites. Telegraph

Palantir’s UK boss has urged the government not to give in to “ideologically motivated campaigners” as government ministers explore a way out of a £330m NHS contract with the tech company. Ministers have sought advice on triggering a break clause in Palantir’s deal to deliver the Federated Data Platform (FDP), amid questions over the company’s presence in the public sector. The FDP is an AI-enabled data platform designed to connect disparate health information across the NHS, while Palantir also has contracts with the Ministry of Defence, several police forces and the UK’s financial watchdog. Guardian

The countdown has begun for the launch of NASA’s Artemis II mission around the moon. The 32-storey Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is set to blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday, sending four astronauts on a 10-day flight ending with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. At a briefing by NASA on Monday, Emily Nelson, chief flight director, said teams in mission control and crew members are “ready to go”. Sky News

Vivo has launched the X300 Ultra in China today, the company’s latest flagship that really puts the “camera” in cameraphone. The device is “designed for professional photography,” according to Vivo’s press release, and features a set of Zeiss camera lenses that are optimized for specific shooting styles, including telephoto close-ups, wide-angle, and videography. The X300 Ultra features a “3+2 ZEISS Master Lenses Collection” built around some massive sensors. This includes a 14mm ultra-wide (Sony LYTIA 818), a 35mm “Documentary Camera” (Sony LYTIA 901), and an 85mm “Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto” packing a 200MP Samsung HP0 sensor. Optical Image Stabilization is featured across all of its focal lengths. The Verge

We all have that one email address with an embarrassing username. The username was very funny when you created it a decade ago, and you’ve gotten quite a giggle out of plugging it into various email fields over the years. But now you’re in too deep, and most of your digital identity is tied to a username that started off as a joke. Most of us have quietly endured the shame of our past choices, but Google is now finally letting some of us right our wrongs, as it widely rolls out the ability to change your Google account username. Android Authority

The world’s biggest social media companies are not doing enough to keep children in Australia off their platforms, the country’s internet regulator says, despite a law that came into effect late last year. The legislation banned users under 16 from 10 platforms, but eSafety says it has “significant concerns” about the compliance of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube. Australia’s ban – which is being closely watched by countries like the UK – was justified by campaigners and the government as necessary to protect children from harmful content and addictive algorithms. BBC

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