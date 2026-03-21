Elon Musk misled investors during Twitter takeover, half of ADHD videos on TikTok ‘inaccurate’
A US jury has found Elon Musk misled investors by deliberately driving down Twitter’s share price in the months leading up to his $44bn (£33bn) takeover of the social media company. But the tech tycoon, and the world’s richest person, was cleared of some fraud allegations in the civil trial in San Francisco. The case centred on a class-action lawsuit, filed just before Mr Musk took control of Twitter, which he later renamed X. Jurors were asked to decide if two tweets and comments Mr Musk made on a podcast in May 2022 amounted to him intentionally defrauding Twitter shareholders, who sold their shares based on his statements. Sky News
The publisher of the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and the Irish Independent has suspended one of its senior journalists after he admitted using AI to “wrongly put words into people’s mouths”. Peter Vandermeersch, the former head of the Irish operations at Mediahuis, said he “fell into the trap of hallucinations” – the term for AI-generated errors – when using the technology. Vandermeersch, a fellow of “journalism and society” at the European publishing group, has been suspended from his role. The Guardian
Inaccurate social media posts about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism are linked to a rise in young people believing they have neurodevelopmental conditions, researchers have said. Experts from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich and mental health Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust examined the quality of information on social media. They analysed several studies that had assessed posts on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X, and said there was a “clear need” for more high-quality information on social media. Dr Alice Carter, from UEA, said 52% of ADHD-related videos and 41% of autism videos on TikTok were inaccurate, something TikTok disputed. BBC
Dieter Rams already showed the world that something as mundane as an alarm clock can be beautiful. Balmuda, a Japanese company best known for its steam-infused toasters, has released a travel-friendly alarm clock simply called The Clock. Its minimalist dial is reminiscent of Braun’s iconic alarm clocks but goes one step further by replacing traditional moving hands with subtle illuminated accents. Machined from a single block of aluminum, the Clock stands about four inches tall including a carrying loop and control dial and weighs around 260 grams. The Verge
The UK’s cyber watchdog has warned that the government’s £1.5 billion bailout of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) risks setting a troubling precedent for how Britain handles major cyber crises. Speaking at an event marking the Cyber Monitoring Centre’s (CMC) first operational year, Ciaran Martin, chair of the CMC’s technical committee and a distinguished fellow at RUSI, said the government’s response to the JLR cyberattack could create longer-term problems if repeated without a clear framework. “I think the loan guarantee is an unfortunate precedent because the government intervened in a case-specific way… without clear criteria,” Martin said. The Register
Huawei has introduced a new variant of its recently launched Mate 80 Pro Max, featuring a built-in cooling fan. Dubbed the Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition, the device is currently up for pre-order in China. Huawei has yet to share any details about the new variant, suggesting a formal announcement could be imminent, likely alongside the Huawei Enjoy 90 series, which is set to debut in China on March 23.
The Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition appears largely identical to the standard model at first glance, but teaser images reveal a wider camera ring with visible vents for the built-in fan. GSM Arena
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