Elon Musk misled investors during Twitter takeover, half of ADHD videos on TikTok ‘inaccurate’

Share



A US jury has found Elon Musk misled investors by deliberately driving down Twitter’s share price in the months leading up to his $44bn (£33bn) takeover of the social media company. But the tech tycoon, and the world’s richest person, was cleared of some fraud allegations in the civil trial in San Francisco. The case centred on a class-action lawsuit, filed just before Mr Musk took control of Twitter, which he later renamed X. Jurors were asked to decide if two tweets and comments Mr Musk made on a podcast in May 2022 amounted to him intentionally defrauding Twitter shareholders, who sold their shares based on his statements. Sky News

The publisher of the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and the Irish Independent has suspended one of its senior journalists after he admitted using AI to “wrongly put words into people’s mouths”. Peter Vandermeersch, the former head of the Irish operations at Mediahuis, said he “fell into the trap of hallucinations” – the term for AI-generated errors – when using the technology. Vandermeersch, a fellow of “journalism and society” at the European publishing group, has been suspended from his role. The Guardian

Inaccurate social media posts about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism are linked to a rise in young people believing they have neurodevelopmental conditions, researchers have said. Experts from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich and mental health Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust examined the quality of information on social media. They analysed several studies that had assessed posts on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X, and said there was a “clear need” for more high-quality information on social media. Dr Alice Carter, from UEA, said 52% of ADHD-related videos and 41% of autism videos on TikTok were inaccurate, something TikTok disputed. BBC

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts