Audible introduces lower price Standard membership plan

Audible has officially launched a new, lower-priced “Standard” membership tier across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Germany and France.

Priced at just £5.99 per month in the UK, the plan serves as a more accessible entry point for consumers who may find premium subscriptions too costly.

The new tier is specifically designed for “lighter listeners” who want access to high-quality storytelling without the higher price tag of the £8.99 Premium plan. Under the Standard membership, subscribers can select one audiobook each month from Audible’s entire catalogue and maintain access to it as long as their subscription is active.

Additionally, the plan includes unlimited, ad-free listening to a curated selection of Audible Originals. In a strategic move to bolster its content library, Audible has also integrated nearly 200 popular titles previously housed on Wondery+. This includes hit series such as Dr. Death, American Scandal, and Business Wars, as well as exclusives like The Shrink Next Door.

Audible’s decision to go global with this tier follows successful pilot programs in the UK and Australia, where the plan was responsible for a strong double-digit percentage increase in new member sign-ups.

Cynthia Chu, Audible’s Chief Financial & Growth Officer, noted that the expansion is a “win-win” that helps creators reach new audiences while serving diverse listening habits.

While the Standard plan offers a budget-friendly option, the Premium membership remains available for £8.99 per month for those seeking a monthly credit to purchase and keep any audiobook regardless of their membership status.

With the audio format currently the fastest-growing sector in publishing, Audible projects the Standard plan will bring millions of new listeners into the ecosystem over the next year.

