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Apple is urging users to update their iPhones after the discovery of new spyware that can take over phones running older versions of the iOS operating system. The powerful software exploit can steal information from potentially hundreds of millions of users, said cybersecurity researchers at Lookout, iVerify, and Alphabet’s Google. It is unclear how many iPhones are vulnerable to the spyware known as Darksword, a type of malware designed to secretly steal information from mobile devices. Sky News

Imagine a day at work where your main task is to pick a fight with a computer. No meetings, no emails – just you, a chair and a chatbot with the maddening tendency to think it has the cleverest mind in the room. The job title alone raises an eyebrow: “AI bully”. But this is precisely what a California startup called Memvid is offering: $800 to spend eight hours testing the patience and memory of artificial intelligence. “You’ll spend a full eight-hour day interacting with leading AI chatbots – and your only job is to be brutally honest about how frustrating they are,” the company’s job listing states.

Lime has launched a redesigned rental e-bike in a crackdown on badly parked and dumped bicycles across London. The transport company is rolling out 1,500 smaller e-bikes equipped with enhanced sensors that make it harder to dump the vehicles away from designated parking bays. Lime’s new bikes will also include a remodelled frame and smaller, 20in wheels to take up less pavement space. The US company, which operates around 50,000 dockless rental bicycles, has faced a backlash in some parts of the capital because of badly parked, dumped or broken Lime bikes that have littered pavements. Telegraph



Amazon’s Echo smart speaker – more commonly known as Alexa – is getting an AI-powered upgrade which will roll out across the UK. Alexa+ turns the digital assistant into a more chatty device which Amazon says will be able to follow threads and be more proactive in its responses. There has been criticism the Echo has stagnated since its launch in 2016, while AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude have become much easier to communicate with. “It will be interesting to see how users react to this – we expect this could be polarising, with some enjoying the more relaxed, familiar interactions while others may find it disconcerting,” said Jessica Miller, head of data insights at FDM/CCS Insight. BBC

Mozilla announced that Firefox version 149 will introduce a free browser-integrated VPN tier starting March 24, 2026. The feature is positioned as a safer alternative to the “free VPN” services that often come with hidden tradeoffs, with Mozilla stressing that its implementation is rooted in the same privacy principles that define Firefox. According to the announcement, the built-in VPN will route browser traffic through a proxy, hiding a user’s IP address and location during browsing sessions without requiring a separate download or extension. CyberInsider



WhatsApp has taken action against the ‘PIN Code scam’ that has spread widely this year, which allows attackers to take over WhatsApp accounts in seconds. The scam has spread rapidly in the UK, with messages urging users to rapidly input a code. But WhatsApp introduced new measures which make it easier (although not impossible) to spot the scam in its early stages. The PIN code scam usually arrives from a close friend, often someone who you have messaged recently. Yahoo News!

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