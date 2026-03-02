Apple launches iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air, UK begins consultation on social media ban for under-16s

Share



Tim Cook promised us a “big week ahead” for Apple launches, and he wasn’t joking — it’s only Monday and we’ve already got a new iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air. The announcements have come in the run-up to a confirmed March 4 experience, which the media (including TechRadar, of course) have been invited to on Wednesday. For now, we’ve been treated to a new mid-range iPhone and an M4 iPad Air, with rumors of big MacBook announcements and more to follow. Tech Radar

The UK government has launched a public consultation on whether to ban social media for under-16s, inviting young people and their parents and guardians to submit comments ahead of a government decision on the proposal. The debate over a minimum age for social media use has been fired up by Australia’s decision last year to ban children from a range of platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the consultation would help establish how young people could “thrive in an age of rapid technological change”. BBC

At MWC 2026, Qualcomm announced the premium Snapdragon Wear Elite for Wear OS and other AI form factors. This chip and product line are a level above the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 that is now considered part of the “high” tier. The premium “Elite” branding is meant to indicate a significant increase in performance and capabilities. However, it’s important to note that this chip is not using Oryon cores, while there might be more W-class chips in the future. Physically, this chip has a thinner package than what came before. 9to5Google

The stock market has become a hunting ground for future victims of AI, with seemingly daily sell-offs driven by fears that the technology will destroy business models. At the forefront has been a slump in “software as a service” companies attributed to fears that chatbots will soon be able to replicate what they do. Companies ranging from Salesforce, the customer service software maker, to Palantir, the big data giant, have been caught up in the chaos. But it is not just software companies – there are lenders hurting too. Telegraph

Wilmington, Ohio, resident Quintin Koger Kidd was so concerned last June with his local public officials’ alleged misdoings – open meeting violations and other discrepancies – that he filed a complaint in court to have the mayor and city council members removed from their posts. When Koger Kidd later heard that the city supported plans by Amazon Web Services to build a $4bn datacenter on 500 acres (200 hectares) south of town, he was aghast. Guardian



NHS leaders are urging the public to activate alerts on the official NHS app, following a poll revealing that one in four individuals have missed a health appointment. The new initiative encourages users to enable ‘push notifications’ to receive timely reminders or facilitate rescheduling, a move anticipated to free up millions of crucial appointments for other patients. A recent survey of 2,000 patients across England highlighted the scale of the issue, with 12 per cent admitting to having forgotten an appointment. Independent

