Apple introduces compulsory age verification for UK iPhone users

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Apple has begun rolling out a significant software update for UK users that introduces mandatory age checks to access restricted services.

Under the new iOS 26.4 update, iPhone and iPad users will be required to verify they are adults to access “18-plus” apps and specific web content.

The move follows the strengthening of the UK’s Online Safety Act in 2025. While current regulations primarily target platforms hosting adult content, Apple’s decision to implement these checks at the device level marks a shift toward more robust, hardware-integrated child safety protections.

Upon updating their devices, users will encounter a prompt stating: “UK law requires you to confirm you are an adult to change content restrictions.” To verify their age, customers can provide a credit card, scan a valid ID, or rely on Apple’s internal records. The tech giant confirmed it may also use account history and existing payment methods on file to confirm a user’s status.

For those who fail to verify their age or are confirmed as underage, web content filters will be activated automatically. Additionally, Apple’s support guidelines state that children under 13 cannot create an account without a guardian’s intervention.

UK media regulator Ofcom has hailed the update as a “real win for children and families,” noting that it positions the UK as one of the first countries to see such hardware-level restrictions. An Ofcom spokesperson confirmed the regulator worked closely with Apple to ensure safety rules are applied across various digital contexts.

However, the move is not without controversy. Digital privacy campaigners have previously raised concerns regarding the collection of sensitive ID data, citing potential risks of data breaches and state surveillance.

The rollout arrives as the UK government continues to debate stricter measures for minors, including a consultation on whether to follow Australia’s lead in banning under-16s from social media entirely. Currently, the government is trialling a pilot program to monitor the impact of disabling or capping social media use for 300 teenagers.

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