Anthropic vows to sue Pentagon, Indonesia bans social media for under 16s

The US has officially deemed artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic a supply chain risk, setting the stage for an unprecedented legal fight. The Pentagon’s designation is the first time a US company has been labelled a supply chain risk, which means the government considers Anthropic not secure enough for it to use. It has led Anthropic, which has refused to give defence agencies unfettered access to its AI tools over concerns of mass surveillance and autonomous weapons, to move towards challenging the decision in court. BBC

The boss of the artificial intelligence giant at the centre of a bruising row with the Pentagon has declared that Donald Trump dislikes his company because he refuses to praise the US president like a dictator. Dario Amodei, the chief executive of Anthropic, told staff in a leaked memo that the Trump administration “do not like us” because it has not donated money or lavished “dictator-style praise” on Mr Trump. Telegraph



The affordable MacBook Neo was designed without reducing the quality of materials or processes says Apple‘s vice president of industrial design Molly Anderson in this exclusive interview. As the head of the Apple’s industrial design team answering directly to CEO Tim Cook, Anderson oversaw the design of the MacBook Neo, which was unveiled earlier this week. Although the MacBook Neo is an inexpensive laptop, Apple aimed to create a high-quality product that aligned with the core qualities of the existing MacBooks. Dezeen

Indonesia has become the latest, and most populous, country to say it will ban social media for under-16s. The country – which has the fourth biggest population in the world – has approved new restrictions designed to protect young people online. And with high levels of internet use among its more than 284 million people, the ban could have a big impact. Since Australia brought in the world’s first ban of under-16s on social media in December, a succession of other countries – including Spain, France, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Greece and Italy – have said they plan to do the same. Sky News

The UK’s creative industries must not be sacrificed in the pursuit of speculative gains in AI technology, a House of Lords committee has warned, as the government prepares to reveal the economic cost of proposals to change copyright rules. A report by peers has urged ministers to develop a licensing regime for the use of creative works in AI products and abandon proposals to let tech firms use the work of novelists, artists, writers and journalists without permission. Guardian



Nothing has just launched its new Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro with a slightly higher starting price, but some major upgrades across the board. Nothing Phone (4a) is the “tame” upgrade here, with a design somewhat similar to Nothing Phone (3a). The biggest change on the design front is the arrival of new colors, with tinted glass on the pink and blue color variants alongside the standard black and white. Phone (4a) further includes IP64 dust/water resistance, Android 16 out of the box (with 6 years of security updates), and improvements to Essential Space, including cloud access and Essential Apps support. 9to5Google

