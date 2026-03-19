Amazon unveils Alexa+ in UK: a shift towards Agentic AI
Amazon officially launches Alexa+ in the UK today (March 19th, 2026), marking the most significant update to its voice assistant since its debut nearly a decade ago.
At a launch event in central London, Tech Digest was given early access to the generative AI-powered assistant to test its capabilities across a series of simulated home environments, including a kitchen, living room, and study.
The new version moves away from simple command-and-control interactions towards what Amazon calls “ambient intelligence.” Unlike the standard Alexa, the “Plus” iteration is designed to be more contextual and proactive, capable of stringing together multiple steps to complete complex real-world tasks.
Rise of Agentic AI
The primary differentiator for Alexa+ is its “agentic” nature. During our demonstrations in the kitchen and study settings, the assistant proved capable of handling end-to-end logistics that previously required manual intervention. For instance, when asked to find a nearby Indian restaurant, Alexa+ cross-referenced a user’s calendar to identify a free slot, suggested a nearby venue and completed the booking through one of its partners, OpenTable.
On another occasion, it was able to recommend coffee machines to a user who asked for a model that was suitable for a small apartment – obviously, these recommendations were all on Amazon, but other retailers will be added soon, we are told.
Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Echo, emphasized this shift during the keynote address: “You’ve seen Alexa+ in action: genuinely conversational, significantly more intelligent, deeply personal, and importantly, taking action in the real world on your behalf.”
In a particularly impressive display of the software’s visual and contextual intelligence, Rausch held a packet of Monster Munch crisps up to the camera of an Echo Show, which he said he had bought for one of his children who likes unusual snacks from around the world.
Alexa+ instantly recognized the snack and provided detailed information about the product, showcasing how the assistant can now “see” and interact with physical objects in the home.
To make these interactions feel more natural, Amazon has updated the assistant’s speech patterns to be more colloquial. In demonstrations to the press, the assistant used British idioms, such as suggesting the user “take a gander” at a list of options. Trevor Wood, Lead Scientist for Alexa, explained that the technology now accounts for 40 different UK dialects and accents to maintain a “cultural identity.”
However, the system is not yet foolproof. While it excels at complex reasoning, it occasionally stumbles on local sporting nuances. During one demonstration, when asked for an Arsenal score, the assistant referred to the result as “two to zero,” rather than the standard British “two-nil.”
Contextual Awareness
In the living room and kitchen demos, the assistant displayed improved “contextual awareness,” remembering previous parts of a conversation without the user needing to repeat the “Alexa” wake word. Meryem Tom, UK Director of Alexa, added that British customers are the most engaged globally, having interacted with the service 114 billion times in the last three years.
“Alexa+ represents our biggest leap forward,” Tom stated. “She is not just smarter, but genuinely more capable of getting things done. Restaurant bookings, shopping, home security and schedule management – Alexa+ handles it all through natural conversation.”
Pricing and availability
Amazon has confirmed that early access for UK customers begins this week. For those not already in the Amazon ecosystem, the service will carry a monthly subscription fee of £19.99. However, Amazon announced that Alexa+ will be included for free for all existing and new Amazon Prime members.
To access the service immediately, customers can purchase the newly announced Echo Show 8, Echo Show 11, Echo Dot Max, or Echo Studio, which feature upgraded processors for edge-based computing. Users with older compatible Echo devices can sign up for an invite-only early access program online.
While the focus at the London event was on smart speakers and displays, Amazon confirmed that the rollout will eventually expand to other devices, including the Fire TV Stick, in the coming months.
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