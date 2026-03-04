Accenture buys Speedtest and Downdetector for $1.2bn
Global IT consultancy Accenture has announced it is buying Ookla – the parent company behind Speedtest and Downdetector – in an all-cash deal valued at $1.2 billion.
This massive investment represents a staggering return for Ziff Davis, which originally picked up the services for a mere $15 million back in 2014.
The acquisition moves Accenture far beyond traditional consulting and into the realm of real-time network gatekeeping. By folding Ookla’s portfolio into its existing services, Accenture gains access to a massive telemetry engine that processes 250 million consumer-initiated tests every month.
This data is no longer just about checking a home Wi-Fi signal. It has also become a critical resource for hyperscalers, government agencies and telecommunications providers looking to optimize the high-performance environments required for modern AI infrastructure.
Strategic value lies in the granular intelligence gathered from billions of mobile network samples. Accenture plans to leverage these metrics to help clients scale AI safely and maintain the resilience of edge datacenters, which handle the heavy lifting of modern machine learning workloads.
The deal also includes Ekahau, a leader in Wi-Fi design, and RootMetrics, which tracks mobile performance. It is, claims Accenture, an end-to-end toolkit to manage the “zero-friction” connectivity that CEO Julie Sweet describes as a competitive necessity for the modern enterprise.
Beyond infrastructure, the deal carries significant implications for industries ranging from banking to retail. Accenture intends to apply Ookla’s analytical power to improve fraud prevention for financial institutions and optimize traffic patterns for global retailers.
While an Accenture spokesperson noted that the company plans to operate the business as it exists today, the transition will eventually move millions of daily users to a new corporate privacy policy as their data begins to power the backend of the world’s largest public and private sector contracts.
