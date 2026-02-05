Winter Olympics and NFL Super Bowl lead year of free sport on Freely

Share

Sports fans in the UK are set for a major month of broadcasting as the Winter Olympics lead a packed schedule of free-to-air coverage on the streaming platform, Freely.

The Winter Olympic Games begin with the Opening Ceremony live from Milan on Friday, 6th February. Viewers will be able to stream the events alongside other headline fixtures this month, including the Six Nations rugby and the NFL Super Bowl.

On 8th February, the Super Bowl will feature the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks, with a halftime performance by Bad Bunny.

Beyond February, the platform’s sporting lineup includes the Winter Paralympics, Formula 1 highlights, and the Carabao Cup final in March, followed by the FIFA World Cup in June.

Backed by the UK’s major public service broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, Freely is a free-to-air streaming service that allows users to watch live TV channels and on-demand content through an internet connection, removing the need for a traditional satellite dish or aerial.

The platform has grown rapidly since its 2024 launch, recently surpassing one million weekly users. It offers over 60 live channels and 75,000 hours of content, integrating services like BBC iPlayer and ITVX into a single interface that allows users to pause and restart live broadcasts.



How to access Freely

To access Freely, viewers generally need a compatible smart TV or a dedicated streaming device.

New Smart TVs: The service is built into many 2024 and 2025 models from manufacturers including Hisense, Bush, Toshiba, Panasonic, and Sharp.

Streaming Boxes: For those with older televisions, the platform is available through “plug-in” devices like the Manhattan Aero 4K or the Netgem Pleio.

Requirements: Accessing the service requires a stable broadband connection with a minimum speed of 10Mbps.

Once a compatible device is connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet, users simply press the “Freely” button on their remote to begin streaming without any subscription fees or contracts.

