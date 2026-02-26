Virgin Media O2 launches O2 Satellite to address mobile ‘not-spots’

Share



Virgin Media O2 has officially switched on its “O2 Satellite” service, becoming the first UK carrier to provide mobile connectivity directly from space to standard smartphones.

The landmark launch aims to eliminate persistent signal “not-spots,” effectively extending the network’s reach to 95% of the UK’s landmass, it claims.

The service is powered by a multi-year partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. Unlike traditional satellite phones that require bulky external hardware, O2 Satellite uses Starlink’s “Direct to Cell” technology.

This allows a fleet of over 650 low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to act like cell towers in space, transmitting signals directly to existing 4G-capable handsets using O2’s own licensed spectrum.

At launch, the service is tailored for Pay Monthly customers as a £3 per month “Bolt On” addition. For those on O2’s premium “Ultimate Plans,” the company confirmed the feature will soon be bundled at no extra cost.

Designed for safety and basic communication in remote areas, the initial rollout focuses on text messaging and essential data-driven applications. Supported apps include WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Google Maps, allowing hikers, sailors, and rural travellers to navigate and stay in touch even where terrestrial masts cannot reach.

The technology activates automatically when a user moves beyond the range of traditional cellular towers, provided they have a compatible device. At launch, the service is exclusive to the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series, including the Ultra and Edge models, though Virgin Media O2 expects to expand compatibility to other manufacturers and include voice calling capabilities as the Starlink constellation grows.

Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler described the launch as a “huge step forward” for UK connectivity, emphasizing that the service provides peace of mind for anyone moving beyond the “invisible boundary” of traditional signals.

