Virgin Media O2 launches free Rakuten TV channels

Share

Virgin Media O2 has announced a significant upgrade to its TV network, launching new “Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television” (FAST) channels from Rakuten TV.

Starting today, Virgin TV customers can access three new channels from Rakuten TV: Rakuten TV Drama (Ch 462), Rakuten TV Comedy (Ch 463), and Rakuten TV Sci-Fi (Ch 464).

These additions bring the platform’s total FAST offering to 40 channels, including titles such as British Screen Classics and Inside Crime. Highlighting the value for viewers, David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, stated: “We know that amazing content and value are a priority for our customers, and the launch of these exciting new streaming channels provides exactly that – unmissable entertainment… at no extra cost.”

The drama channel features acclaimed titles such as The Big Short and JFK, while the comedy and sci-fi hubs offer everything from Big Momma’s House to The Fountain. These channels are integrated directly into the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) for Virgin TV 360 and Flex customers and are searchable via voice control.

Beyond entertainment, Virgin Media O2 has also announced it is extending its collaboration with software engineering firm Zinkworks. The partnership will deploy AI-driven automation technology across the mobile network to predict and prevent issues before they impact users. This move builds on successful results in the company’s fixed broadband network, where similar technology reduced repair times by more than a third and cut engineer visits by 12%.

The initiative leverages Google Cloud’s Gemini and Vertex AI platforms to monitor real-time data and autonomously take corrective action. Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, claims that greater automation will help the company “predict and prevent issues” and ensure a “dependable mobile experience.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts