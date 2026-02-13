Vibe coding tool is major cyber risk, Anthropic raises $30bn in latest funding round

Share



The BBC has been shown a significant – and unfixed – cyber-security risk in a popular AI coding platform. Orchids is a so-called “vibe-coding” tool, meaning people without technical skills can use it to build apps and games by typing a text prompt into a chatbot. Such platforms have exploded in popularity in recent months, and are often heralded as an early example of how various professional services could be done quickly and cheaply by AI. But experts say the ease with which Orchids can be hacked demonstrates the risks of allowing AI bots deep access to our computers in exchange for the convenience of allowing them to carry out tasks autonomously. BBC

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic said on Thursday it raised $30bn in its latest funding round that values the Claude maker and OpenAI rival at $380bn, underscoring the breakneck pace of AI investments. The round, led by the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and hedge fund Coatue Management, is among the largest private fundraising deals on record and comes just five months after Anthropic closed its previous round at a $183bn valuation – meaning the company has more than doubled in value since September. “Anthropic is the clear category leader in enterprise AI,” said Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer of private equity at GIC. Guardian



Huawei is now expanding one of its most innovative health features to the Watch GT 6 Pro, allowing users to assess heart failure risk. In January, the company first rolled out this unique capability for the Watch Ultimate 2 smartwatch. The Watch GT 6 Pro model sits on top of the lineup with a strong design featuring sapphire glass and aerospace-grade titanium alloy. The watch features a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen featuring 3000 nits of max brightness. These specs enables bright and clear view of the interface. Huawei

London’s taxi drivers have clashed with driverless car company Waymo after its vehicles were found taking up electric charging bays reserved for black cabs. Taxi groups said there had been multiple cases of Waymo’s electric vehicles using dedicated e-taxi points, leading to intervention by Transport for London (TfL). Industry representatives said that taxi drivers had resorted to cancelling the self-driving cars’ charging sessions. Telegraph



After months of leaks and anticipation, the Humax Aura EZ Freely Recorder is officially on sale – and it comes with a catch or two worth knowing about before you buy. The £249 box is the only standalone Freely device that also lets you record TV – but recording only works from traditional aerial-based Freeview channels, not from Freely’s streaming platform. And unlike its predecessor, there’s no Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, or any third-party app store. Cordbusters

iPhone users claim they’re immediately turned off when they realise a potential partner uses an Android, in a concept dubbed the ‘green bubble ick’. ‘The thought of green texts makes me feel sick,’ one user said on TikTok. Another added: ‘The green text bubble gives the ICK hardddd!’ The nickname is linked to the fact that iPhone users receive green text messages from Android users, rather than Apple’s blue iMessage bubbles. While this might sound trivial, new insights from Compare and Recycle suggest that phone choice is being used as a signal of compatibility. Daily Mail

