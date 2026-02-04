Uber reports 20% revenue surge – thanks mainly to food deliveries

Share



Uber Technologies outperformed market expectations with a 20.1% revenue jump in the final quarter of 2025.

The ride-hailing giant reported total revenue of $14.37 billion for the period ending in December, slightly ahead of the $14.32 billion forecasted by analysts.

This robust performance was primarily fuelled by an explosive expansion in the company’s delivery business, which saw revenue climb 30% to $4.9 billion. By contrast, the core mobility segment grew by a steady 19%, generating $8.2 billion.

The shift toward delivery represents a strategic pivot as Uber diversifies beyond restaurant takeout into groceries and retail. High-profile partnerships with brands like Shopify, OpenTable and international retailers such as Loblaws and Coles have integrated Uber into the daily shopping habits of its 202 million monthly active users.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi noted that delivery growth reached its peak last year in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, signalling the global scale of this new retail frontier.

Meanwhile, Uber is positioning itself as the premier platform for robotaxis, having already seen accelerated trip growth in test markets such as Atlanta and Austin. The company plans to facilitate autonomous rides in up to 15 global cities by the end of 2026, including London, Munich and Hong Kong.

To further deepen user engagement, Uber is investing heavily in its Uber One subscription program as well as generative AI. New integrations with ChatGPT allow users to discover services and plan meals through conversational AI before completing their transactions.

