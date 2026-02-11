Sky unites streaming giants in ‘world-first’ Ultimate TV plan

Share



Sky has announced a major shake-up of its television offering by bundling four of the world’s most popular streaming services into a single subscription.

In what the broadcaster describes as a “world-first,” the new Sky Ultimate TV plan will include HBO Max, Disney+, and Hayu, alongside its existing Netflix and Sky Entertainment package.

Launching on 1 April 2026, the comprehensive bundle will start from £24 a month for new customers on a 24-month contract. The move aims to combat “subscription fatigue” by integrating disparate apps into the Sky OS interface, allowing viewers to jump between content such as Stranger Things on Netflix, The Bear on Disney+, and Succession on HBO Max without switching devices or managing multiple bills.

The deal includes the ad-supported tiers of the streaming services, with Disney+ joining the pack in March and HBO Max arriving on 26 March. Reality TV fans will see Hayu content integrated from July. Existing Sky Stream and Sky Glass customers with the Ultimate TV pack will see these services added to their accounts as standard, a move Sky claims provides over £20 worth of additional monthly value.

However, industry experts suggest that while the convenience is high, the financial savings may be modest for some households. Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, noted the limitations of the bundle’s pricing structure for certain users.

“This marks a first for bringing some of the most popular streaming services under one payment plan,” Tofts said. “While this is convenient in the current fragmented streaming market, customers may be able to get better value from other options. The saving works out at just over £1 a month, which is ok if your household will be watching shows from all four of the streaming platforms, as well as the other channels available through Sky TV.”

Tofts also highlighted that many consumers could save more by being selective with their subscriptions, rather than opting for a permanent “all-in” plan. “We recommend consumers think about whether they need all of this streaming content. It’s much more cost-effective to rotate your streaming services and only pay for one a month,” he explained. “You can also make further savings by splitting Netflix with a housemate, and Disney+ is available for free if you bank with Lloyds and open a Club Lloyds account.”

New subscribers are also reminded to factor in the cost of a TV licence if they intend to use the Sky box for more than just on-demand apps. “New customers shouldn’t forget, you will also require a TV licence to watch live TV on Sky,” Tofts added.

“If you only want to watch on-demand content on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+, you do not need to pay the £174.50 annual cost.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts