Skoda previews the Epiq – its most affordable EV to date

Skoda is moving to capture the budget-conscious segment of the electric vehicle market with the upcoming Skoda Epiq.

Positioned as a city SUV crossover, the Epiq is expected to be the brand’s most affordable battery-electric model when it officially launches at the Umwelt Arena, Zurich, Switzerland in May at an event Tech Digest is due to attend.

By targeting a starting price of approximately €25,000 (probably between £22,000 and £25,000), Skoda is placing the vehicle in direct competition with both emerging low-cost EVs and its own petrol-powered equivalent, the Kamiq.

An early review in The Independent suggests the car could find success by channeling the “spirit of the much-loved Skoda Yeti,” focusing on a boxy, utilitarian aesthetic rather than the aggressive styling common in the current EV market.

Meanwhile, CarWow’s Mario Christou said that the “prototype ‘55’ test car was impressive on the road, despite the fact it’s not fully representative of the final product.” He added: ” The electric motor is powerful and smooth, though the throttle is a little bit spongy when you first press it.



Tech spec and safety systems

The Epiq is the first Skoda model to use the Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform, which is engineered specifically for compact, front-wheel-drive electric cars. Technical specifications vary across three planned trims.

The entry-level Epiq 35 and 40 variants use a 38.5 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, a chemistry noted for its durability and lower cost, providing a range of roughly 192 miles. Meanwhile, the flagship Epiq 55 features a 55 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery, increasing the range to a more practical 267 miles (430 km).

For those prioritizing charging speed, the 55 kWh version supports up to 133 kW DC fast charging, allowing for a 10% to 80% charge in approximately 23 minutes.

Inside the cabin there’s a 13-inch central infotainment screen and a smaller 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster. While the interface is largely digital, the design includes physical haptic buttons on the steering wheel, addressing common criticisms regarding the usability of touch-only systems.

Storage is a notable focus. Despite its 4.1-metre length, the Epiq provides 475 liters of boot space, which expands to 1,344 litres with the rear seats folded.

Safety and driver assistance are managed through the Travel Assist 3.0 suite. This includes Cross Assist 2.0, which uses radar to detect cross-traffic at intersections, and optional Matrix-LED headlights that adjust the beam to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers.

The vehicle also includes bi-directional charging capabilities, enabling it to export power to external devices. While the Epiq represents a significant shift toward affordability, its success will likely depend on how it balances these technical features against the increasingly crowded field of entry-level electric crossovers.

