Samsung confirms Galaxy S26 launch date, children bombarded with weight loss ads online

Samsung has just provided the Galaxy S26 launch update that we had all been waiting for. The company has confirmed when the Unpacked event for the Galaxy S26 series is going to take place. Earlier rumors got both the time and location right. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Samsung’s confirmation for the Galaxy S26 launch event is understandably light on the details about the device. It just mentions that the “new Galaxy S series” has been built to simplify everyday interactions and integrate AI features seamlessly. Samobile

Children are routinely exposed to adverts for weight loss injections and pills online, according to a report by the children’s commissioner for England. It found young people were “bombarded” with ads for products which claimed to change their bodies and appearance, despite this kind of advertising being banned. Dame Rachel de Souza said the posts were “immensely damaging” to young people’s self-esteem and called for a ban on social media advertising to children. A spokesperson for the media regulator Ofcom said it did not tolerate “tech firms prioritising engagement over children’s online safety”. BBC

British social media users are being shown close to 200 scam adverts a month across the biggest platforms, new research has warned – earning the tech giants who show them hundreds of millions of pounds in the process. A total of 95 billion scam ads were seen in total by UK users during 2025, culminating in an average of £1,258 in money lost per scam. That figure was the second-highest in Europe, behind only Ireland (£1,292). Independent

2026 World Health Expo is taking place in Dubai from February 9 to 13 and Huawei is attending this event, shedding light on how its significant smartwatches will soon be able to detect the early signs of diabetes risk through a prominent feature. According to a report, Huawei has announced a useful tool for its smartwatches that will enable them to spot early diabetes risk factors in users before any major problem. Huawei Central



The proportion of bike riders killed or seriously injured on hired e-bikes such as Lime surged from one per cent of all cyclist injuries in 2017, to 17 per cent by last May. The new figures were revealed as part of a private presentation by London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman to Transport for London (TfL)’s safety panel. It comes as Transport for London reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in serious injuries to all cyclists, up from 773 in the first nine months to 2024 to 878 in the same period last year. LBC

Apple and Google have committed to avoid discriminating against apps that compete with their own products under an agreement with the UK’s competition watchdog, as they avoided legally binding measures for their mobile platforms. The US tech companies have vowed to be more transparent about vetting third-party apps before letting them on their app stores and not discriminate against third-party apps in app search rankings. The Guardian

