Russian spacecraft intercept key European satellites

Russia has launched a high-stakes campaign to intercept and shadow critical European satellites.

Security officials have confirmed that Russian spacecraft are targeting the communications of at least a dozen key satellites over Europe. These interceptions risk compromising sensitive intelligence and could allow Moscow to manipulate or even crash orbital assets.

The manoeuvres involve two specific Russian vessels, Luch-1 and Luch-2. These “stalker” satellites have been observed performing suspicious approaches to some of Europe’s most vital infrastructure. Luch-2 alone is known to have shadowed at least 17 different satellites.

Maj. Gen. Michael Traut, head of the German military’s space command, described the activity as “signals intelligence business.” By hovering near Western communications hardware, Russia can harvest data from older systems that lack modern encryption.

The threat extends beyond simple spying. Officials warn that by intercepting command data, Moscow could mimic ground operators. This would allow them to send false instructions to European thrusters, potentially knocking satellites out of their intended orbits.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has labelled the escalation a “fundamental threat to us all.” He noted that Russian surveillance satellites have specifically trailed Germany’s Intelsat network, which is used by both the armed forces and various government agencies.

This orbital aggression marks a significant shift in the Kremlin’s tactics. Analysts argue that space has become the latest frontier in Russia’s “hybrid warfare” campaign – a strategy that already includes drone incursions and the severing of undersea cables.

While Russia, China, and the U.S. have long competed for dominance, the proximity of these latest intercepts has alarmed NATO allies. Pistorius warned that Russia now possesses the capability to blind, manipulate, or kinetically destroy Western equipment in orbit.

The danger is not merely theoretical. Reports recently emerged that a Russian Luch satellite was destroyed in a “graveyard orbit” following a collision with space debris. Whether this was an accident or a deliberate act of destruction remains unknown.

As the war in Ukraine continues to strain global security, the focus has shifted upward. European leaders are now calling for the development of offensive space capabilities to protect the digital infrastructure that modern society depends on.

