Pornhub now restricting UK access, does Musk still care about Tesla?

When Pornhub announced last week that it would be restricting UK access, many were left wondering why. It was one of many sites forced to bring in robust age verification measures in July 2025 under the Online Safety Act. But the law has come under constant scrutiny, with critics pointing out it can be easily circumvented by using a virtual private network (VPN). Pornhub’s parent company Aylo has claimed the law has driven people to sites not following the law and increased “exposure to dangerous or illegal content”. And from Monday 2 February, people who have not previously verified their age will not be able to access explicit material on Pornhub’s UK site. BBC

Does Tesla still matter to Elon Musk? The electric vehicle (EV) trailblazer remains the most valuable car company on the planet – four times the value of Toyota. But to keep his ambitions for AI and humanoid robots alive, Musk may be about to throw it overboard. Let’s consider the evidence. Faced with ferocious competition from China, Tesla has failed to introduce a new car model since the Model Y in 2020, giving us only tweaks and discounts. The Cybertruck has sold poorly, and the much-delayed Semi HGV is not yet in production. But instead of putting new capital into Tesla, Musk is taking it out. Telegraph

Not long after Google bought Fitbit in 2021, it became clear that Fitbit accounts would be swallowed by Google accounts – but if you’re yet to make the switch, Google is giving you a little bit more time to get around to it. As per the official support page (via The Verge), the lights will go off for Fitbit accounts on May 19, 2026: after that time your Fitbit account will no longer work with Fitbit devices. The deadline for downloading your data is a little later, on July 15, 2026. Tech Radar

The comedian Megan Stalter, who posts absurd character skits to an audience in the high hundreds of thousands across Instagram and TikTok, tried sharing a different kind of video on Saturday night. Driven by the death of Alex Pretti, the nurse shot by a federal immigration agent or agents that day, she had recorded herself urging her fellow Christians to speak out against ICE raids in Minneapolis. “We have to abolish ICE,” Stalter said in the video. “I truly, truly believe that is exactly what Jesus would do.” On Instagram, the video was reposted more than 12,000 times. But her plea never made it to TikTok. CNN

On social media, people often accuse each other of being bots, but what happens when an entire social network is designed for AI agents to use? Moltbook is a site where the AI agents – bots built by humans – can post and interact with each other. It is designed to look like Reddit, with subreddits on different topics and upvoting. On 2 February the platform stated it had more than 1.5m AI agents signed up to the service. Humans are allowed, but only as observers. The Guardian

“There was lots of bullying, harassment, exclusion from the team, from projects. A lot of things were going on.” For the first time, former TikTok worker Lynda Ouazar is speaking out to expose what she says was an environment of bullying, harassment and union busting at one of the world’s biggest social media companies. “I was finding it really hard to sleep at night, having flashbacks, feeling tired, losing my motivation,” she tells Sky News.

