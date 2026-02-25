Pentagon issues ultimatum to Anthropic over Claude’s AI safeguards

Share



The US Department of Defense (DoD) has intensified pressure on Anthropic, demanding it remove internal safeguards that currently limit military applications of its Claude model.

Following a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly issued a deadline of Friday evening for Anthropic to comply with the government’s terms or face severe punitive measures.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts