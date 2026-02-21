PayPal confirms data breach, OpenAI considered alerting police about shooter

Share



Some PayPal users have started to receive email from the company confirming a data breach that exposed personal information to a threat actor who gained access to PayPal’s systems, leading to some seeing unauthorized transactions on their accounts and the resetting of passwords. Here’s what you need to know. A breach notification letter, as per Bleeping Computer and seen by myself, has confirmed that some PayPal users have been impacted by a data breach after a hacker gained access to PayPal systems on July 1, 2025. Forbes

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has said it considered alerting Canadian police last year about the activities of a person who months later committed one of the worst school shootings in the country’s history. OpenAI said last June the company identified the account of Jesse Van Rootselaar via abuse detection efforts for “furtherance of violent activities”. The San Francisco tech company said on Friday it considered whether to refer the account to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) but determined at the time that the account activity did not meet a threshold for referral to law enforcement. Guardian

Group Message History. The feature does exactly what its name suggests: it allows a new participant in a group chat to view past conversations. This way, they can quickly catch up on what’s being discussed and add their input. Any time you add a new person to a group chat, they can’t see the previous messages. So, they lack context about what’s already discussed and what everyone is talking about. WhatsApp is looking to solve this problem with its latest feature:The feature does exactly what its name suggests: it allows a new participant in a group chat to view past conversations. This way, they can quickly catch up on what’s being discussed and add their input. Android Police

An AI-generated video shows a crowd of young – mostly black – men, wearing balaclavas and padded jackets, slipping down a water slide into a dirty swimming pool with litter bobbing on the surface. The caption describes the scene as a taxpayer-funded water park in Croydon. It is one of a wave of deepfakes showing often absurd scenes of urban decline. Dozens of copycat accounts have begun producing similar content and collectively they have racked up millions of views across TikTok and Instagram Reels…It has been dubbed “decline porn”. BBC



Ikea is about to launch a new smart home gadget after a listing appeared on the Thread Group’s product database. The Ikea Dubbelkisel Driver will enable users to remotely control integrated lighting and appears to be a newer version of the current Trådfri Driver for wireless control, which offers smart features but isn’t Matter-compatible. Now that the brand is beginning to focus more heavily on Matter-certified devices following its huge 21-product launch last November, this listing gives us a useful insight into what’s coming next. T3.com

A new medical tampon may be able to detect the earliest signs of ovarian cancer, scientists have said. Researchers in Southampton are to carry out a trial of the new device, which identifies biological signals in vaginal fluid. There are around 7,600 new cases of ovarian cancer in the UK each year. Many of them are diagnosed at an advanced stage. Around 250 women are being recruited for the study, named Violet. Sky News

