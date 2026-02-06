OpenAI boss attacks rival’s Super Bowl ads, Anthropic’s plugins wipes billions off software stocks

Share

The boss of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is being ridiculed for launching a lengthy attack on a rival chatbot firm over the adverts it intends to run during the Super Bowl. Anthropic is using the ads, to criticise commercials being introduced to ChatGPT, describing the move as a “betrayal”. In a 420 word-long post on X, external, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hit back, calling Anthropic “dishonest” and “deceptive” – and even accusing the firm of using “doublespeak”. BBC

Deepfake fraud has gone “industrial”, an analysis published by AI experts has said. Tools to create tailored, even personalised, scams – leveraging, for example, deepfake videos of Swedish journalists or the president of Cyprus – are no longer niche, but inexpensive and easy to deploy at scale, said the analysis from the AI Incident Database. It catalogued more than a dozen recent examples of “impersonation for profit”, including a deepfake video of Western Australia’s premier, Robert Cook, hawking an investment scheme, and deepfake doctors promoting skin creams.



Anthropic, one of the biggest and most influential tech companies in the world, is launching a new model: Claude Opus 4.6. Until now, this would mostly be big news for techies, where Anthropic is admired as the maker of Claude Code, the code-writing AI tool which many engineers say is taking over their work entirely. All of a sudden, however, the impact of these tools is being felt more widely, after a seemingly small release from Anthropic shook some sections of the stock market. Sky News

At Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) business behind the Claude co-working bot, staff are increasingly uneasy about the power of their own creation. In response to an internal survey in December, one Anthropic employee frets: “In the long term, I think AI will end up doing everything and make me and many others irrelevant.” Another says: “It kind of feels like I’m coming to work every day to put myself out of a job.” Telegraph

The UK government claims it will develop a “world-first” framework to evaluate deepfake detection technologies as AI-generated content proliferates. The Home Office is working with Microsoft, other tech corporations and academics to assess methods for identifying harmful forgeries. It estimates eight million deepfakes were shared in 2025, up from half a million in 2023. Nik Adams, Deputy Commissioner for City of London Police, called the framework “a strong and timely addition to the UK’s response to the rapidly evolving threat posed by AI and deepfake technologies.” The Register

