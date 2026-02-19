Ofcom data reveals EE, TalkTalk and Vodafone most complained about UK services

Share



Telecoms giants EE, TalkTalk, and Vodafone have been named as the most complained-about broadband providers in the UK.

The latest quarterly data from Ofcom, covering July to September 2025, shows that customer dissatisfaction remains high across several major networks.

While overall complaint volumes across the industry remained relatively flat compared to the previous quarter, broadband continues to be the primary source of frustration for consumers. EE, TalkTalk, and Vodafone each received 10 complaints per 100,000 customers for their broadband services.

EE also topped the list for pay-TV complaints, while TalkTalk recorded the highest volume of grievances regarding landline services. At the other end of the scale, Plusnet and Sky performed significantly better, with Plusnet receiving the fewest broadband complaints at just 4 per 100,000 subscribers.

Consumers “voting with their feet”

Lisa Barber, Editor of Which? Tech, said:

“For many broadband customers, these findings will come as no surprise. Our research consistently shows that larger providers are outshone by smaller rivals. Plusnet, which received the fewest complaints of the providers covered, is a Which? Recommended Provider.

“Many of the biggest names in broadband have been letting customers down for too long. Delaying improvements and failing to offer a better service will only drive customers to companies that treat them better. Good-quality broadband isn’t a luxury – it is an essential. With plenty of competitive deals available, consumers have more power than ever to vote with their feet and switch.”

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, noted that while industry-wide figures are steady, the persistent issues in broadband are concerning.

“Broadband continues to generate more complaints than landline, mobile and pay-TV services,” Tofts said. “If other parts of the telecoms market can reduce complaint volumes, the question is: why can’t broadband?”

Tofts also highlighted the financial benefits of moving to a new provider. “For consumers unhappy with their provider, switching remains a powerful option. 8.8 million broadband customers are currently out of contract and could save an average of £183.60 per year by switching to a new deal.”

https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/service-quality/latest-telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints-revealed-q3-2025

