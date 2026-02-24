Meta agrees $60bn deal with AMD, details of Apple’s March 4th launch announced

Share



The owner of Facebook has agreed to buy $60bn (£44.5bn) of artificial intelligence chips from the US semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices despite fears over the vast sums being spent on the AI industry. Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has clinched the five-year deal in which it will also buy 10% of the chip company. AMD signed a similar pact with OpenAI last year, which was hailed as a vote of confidence in its chips and software, significantly boosting its stock price. A recent series of chip supply agreements underscores the AI industry’s appetite for processors. Guardian

Apple typically announces its new products in one fell swoop, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Cupertino may change things up for next week’s reveal. Apple is hosting a special “experience” on Wednesday, March 4. Apple typically refers to its launches as events if they’re announcements, and it normally hosts its reveals on Tuesdays. Gurman says he has heard that this will instead be an event for the press to try products that will be announced in the preceding days. PCMag

Half of parents would ignore a ban on social media for under-16-year-olds and allow their children on to services such as Instagram or Snapchat, the Government has been warned. A survey from Public First, shared with ministers, reported that 50pc of parents would still allow their children to access social apps even if they were nominally barred from them. It also found that 68pc of families believed their children would still find a way around the block and 45pc feared that their children would use unregulated apps instead. Telegraph

At least 21 police forces across England are still using Copilot AI despite West Midlands Police (WMP) blocking Microsoft’s tool after inaccurate evidence formed a decision to ban Israeli football fans, Sky News can reveal. The Birmingham force turned off access to the software after admitting, following initial denials, that a Copilot “hallucination” was responsible for a match that never happened being included in an intelligence document justifying excluding Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Aston Villa in November. Sky News



Swedish VPN provider Mullvad is renowned for its staunch privacy stance — and its willing to be vocal about it. However, when the company attempted to bring its anti-surveillance “And Then?” advertisement to British television, it was met with rejection. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the 30-second spot aims to raise awareness about online censorship and mass surveillance. Originally designed to criticize “Chat Control” — the EU’s controversial proposal for mandatory message scanning — the campaign has since been repurposed to challenge any legislation that threatens digital freedom. Tech Radar

If you’ve ever opened an AI chatbot, asked a question, and gotten a confident answer that still didn’t move the work forward, you already understand the gap Gemini 3.1 Pro is trying to close. Google’s Gemini 3.1 Pro is positioned as its most advanced model for complex tasks, with a big emphasis on reasoning, long-context comprehension and “agentic” workflows. This latest model truly behaves more like a coworker that can plan and execute multi-step work, especially when you give it structured instructions. Tom’s Guide

