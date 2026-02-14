John Wick game starring Keanu Reeves unveiled, iPhone 18’s ‘five upgrades’

Share

The billion-dollar action film series John Wick is being turned into a video game, featuring the likeness and voice of star Keanu Reeves. “Untitled John Wick Game”, as it is currently known, will be made by Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive and include input from film franchise director Chad Stahelsk. A trailer for the game, which is expected to be a prequel to the series, was unveiled at PlayStation’s “State of Play” showcase on Thursday. BBC

Huawei is doubling down on health tech, and its latest move aims to tackle one of the world’s most silent health crises using smartwatches. At the World Health Expo 2026 in Dubai, the company introduced a new blood sugar monitoring feature that can tell you if you’re at risk of developing diabetes, all from your wrist. To be clear, this feature does not measure your blood glucose levels directly. You won’t see mmol/L or mg/dL readings on your wrist. Instead, it looks at several physiological markers over three to 14 days. AndroidAuthority

Four crew members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission launched at 5:15 a.m. EST Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for a science expedition aboard the International Space Station. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled a Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. The spacecraft will dock autonomously to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. NASA

GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu has come out with a new research note, and in it he’s outlined five upgrades coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year. First, the Dynamic Island will be smaller, since the flood illuminator used for Face ID will be moved under the display. Next, the 48MP main camera will come with variable aperture.

iPhone 18 Pro rumored colors

Pu also details three chips coming to the Pro series. The A20 Pro will be powering the devices, and it will be made using TSMC’s first-gen 2nm process and a new packaging design. GSMArena

Not many things get better and cheaper over time. Houses and cars only get more expensive; the things that cost less than they used to, such as furniture and clothes, are not built to last. A rare exception over the last few decades has been consumer electronics. Mobile phones, computers and games consoles are significantly more capable than a few years ago and, in some cases, are actually cheaper. The cost of computer equipment, adjusted for performance, has fallen by 28pc over the last decade, official statistics say. Telegraph



Hyundai will make its cars look more closely related as it targets a more cohesive line-up, but it won’t move completely away from the ‘chess piece’ design strategy that gives each model a distinct character. The brand’s Europe CEO, Xavier Martinet, said the bold Concept Three show car – which previews the forthcoming Ioniq 3 hatchback – was a statement of intent for the firm’s plan to continue leveraging striking designs as a means of standing out from the competition and catering to evolving customer demands. Autocar

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts