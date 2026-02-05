Italy thwarts ‘Russian cyber attacks’ at Winter Olympics

Share

Italian authorities have successfully thwarted a series of ‘Russian-origin’ cyber attacks targeting the Winter Olympics as the first events get underway in northern Italy.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the digital assault on Wednesday, stating that the hackers targeted official Games websites, hotel booking systems in the host town of Cortina d’Ampezzo and Italian foreign ministry facilities, including an embassy in Washington, D.C.

Tajani emphasized that the intervention was proactive, with security forces anticipating the operation and neutralizing the threat before it could cause significant disruption to the sporting schedule.

The cyber-offensive coincides with heightened geopolitical tension regarding Russia’s participation in the 2026 Games. While Russia and Belarus remain officially banned from the Olympics following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a strict vetting process has allowed a limited number of athletes to compete as neutrals.

Currently, 13 Russian and seven Belarusian competitors have been cleared to participate under the neutral Olympic flag, provided they have no ties to the military or pro-war activity. The hacker group NoName057 has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks on Telegram, characterizing the campaign as a “punishment” for Italy’s support of Ukraine.

The timing of the attacks is particularly sensitive as world leaders, including US Vice President J.D. Vance, arrive for Friday’s opening ceremony at Milan’s San Siro stadium.

Although curling and preliminary events are already underway in Cortina, Italian officials have deployed approximately 6,000 security personnel, including specialist anti-terrorism and cybersecurity units, to safeguard the venues.

Despite the digital threats, the International Olympic Committee has remained firm in its stance on neutral participation, even as Ukrainian officials continue to criticize the presence of any Russian athletes on the global stage.

