iOS 26.4: Top 5 upgrades coming to your iPhone soon

Share

Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.4, and while the early beta stages suggest it will be a feature-packed update for the iPhone, one major piece of the puzzle remains conspicuously absent.

Despite rumours that this version would finally see the debut of the long-awaited, Gemini-powered “Siri 2.0,” the latest build seems to focus more on refining media, security and messaging.

Here are the five most significant upgrades coming to your iPhone with iOS 26.4.

1. Apple Music: “Playlist Playground” AI

The standout feature for many will be “Playlist Playground,” an AI-driven tool for Apple Music. This allows you to generate a 25-song playlist simply by typing a text prompt – for example, “chill acoustic tracks for a rainy afternoon” or “90s grunge hits for the gym.” What’s more, the Music app is also getting a visual refresh with full-page artwork for albums and a new “Concerts Near You” section to help you find live tour dates for your favourite artists.

2. Enhanced video capabilities for podcasts

Apple is significantly upgrading its Podcasts app to bridge the gap between audio and video content. Using new HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology, the app will now allow you to switch seamlessly between watching a video podcast and listening to the audio version without losing your place. The quality will also adjust automatically based on your network conditions, ensuring a smoother experience for those on the move.

3. End-to-End RCS encryption

Following the adoption of RCS (Rich Communication Services) in previous updates, Apple is finally testing end-to-end encryption for these messages. While currently limited to testing between Apple devices in the beta, this is a critical security step. It aims to make messaging with Android users as secure as iMessage by ensuring that texts, photos, and videos cannot be intercepted or read by third parties while in transit.

4. Stolen device protection by default

In a move to bolster user security, iOS 26.4 is expected to enable Stolen Device Protection by default for all users. Previously an opt-in setting, this feature requires biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) for sensitive actions, such as changing your Apple ID password, when you are away from familiar locations like your home or office. By making this a standard setting, Apple is making it significantly harder for thieves to lock owners out of their own accounts.

5. Smart “Urgent” reminders

Building on the task prioritization introduced in iOS 26.2, the Reminders app is gaining a dedicated “Urgent” smart list. When you tag a task as urgent, it will automatically populate this list and trigger persistent alarms to ensure high-priority items aren’t buried under your daily chores. This update also adds a new “Set Battery Charge Limit” action to the Shortcuts app, allowing you to manage your device’s long-term battery health more easily.

Conclusion: The Siri-shaped hole

While iOS 26.4 brings a wealth of improvements and security patches, the absence of the smarter, more personal Siri is hard to ignore. Initial reports suggested that the AI assistant – capable of understanding on-screen context and cross-app interactions – would arrive in this cycle. However, current leaks now suggest that Apple may hold back the full Siri overhaul until iOS 27 in late 2026.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts