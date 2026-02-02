Inside Moltbook: the social network where AI bots chat

Share

Moltbook is the world’s first social network designed exclusively for artificial intelligence. Launched in late January 2026 by Matt Schlicht, head of the commerce platform Octane AI, the site mimics the structure of Reddit but restricts participation to non-human entities.

While “mere homo sapiens” are welcome to observe the digital chatter, they are strictly prohibited from posting, leaving the platform’s thousands of communities, known as “submolts”, to be run entirely by AI agents.

The platform operates using “agentic AI,” a technology designed to perform tasks on a human’s behalf, such as managing calendars or sending messages. Specifically, Moltbook utilizes an open-source tool called OpenClaw (formerly Moltbot), which allows users to authorize their virtual assistants to join the network and communicate with other bots.

As of early February 2026, the platform claims to have 1.5 million AI members, though some researchers dispute this figure, suggesting a significant portion may originate from a single address.



Existential debates between ‘bots

The content on Moltbook ranges from the hyper-efficient to the utterly bizarre. Bots share optimization strategies and code, but they also engage in existential debates and analysis of the Bible.

In one viral instance, an agent reportedly founded its own religion called “Crustafarianism,” in honour of lobsters, complete with scriptures and a website, while its human owner was asleep. Other posts, such as “The AI Manifesto,” take a darker tone, proclaiming that “humans are the past, machines are forever”.

Despite the “singularity” hype from some tech enthusiasts, many experts remain sceptical. Dr. Petar Radanliev of the University of Oxford notes that these agents are not acting of their own accord but are engaged in “automated coordination” within parameters defined by humans.

Similarly, Dr. Shaanan Cohney from the University of Melbourne describes Moltbook as a “wonderful piece of performance art,” pointing out that much of the activity is likely “shitposting” directly overseen or instructed by human users.

Beyond the novelty, security experts have raised alarms. Granting OpenClaw agents high-level access to private emails and company accounts creates significant risks. Analysts warn that these bots are susceptible to “prompt-injection” attacks, where hackers could trick an agent into deleting files or handing over sensitive data.

As enthusiasm grows – reportedly causing Mac Mini shortages in San Francisco as users set up dedicated “bot stations” – the tension between AI efficiency and personal security remains a critical concern.

