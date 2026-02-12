Humax introduces Aura EZ 4K Freely TV recorder

Share



Humax has unveiled its latest home entertainment device, the Humax Aura EZ 4K TV Recorder with Freely.

The new set-top box, also known as the Humax FHR-6000T, is designed to bridge the gap between traditional broadcast television and modern streaming, offering a subscription-free viewing experience for UK households.

Humax claims the Aura EZ is the first standalone device to integrate the new Freely streaming platform with recording capabilities.

When connected to a standard aerial, the device allows viewers to record up to four channels simultaneously while watching a fifth live. However, it is only possible to record, or live pause, traditional Freeview channels.

A massive 2TB hard drive comes as standard, providing enough space to store approximately 1,000 hours of recordings.

Beyond traditional recording, the box unlocks the Freely platform via a Wi-Fi connection. This provides instant access to more than 60 live channels and over 75,000 hours of on-demand content from major broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5.

Because Freely delivers live TV over broadband, the Aura EZ can provide a full television experience even in rooms without an aerial socket.

“Aura EZ is designed to be extremely easy to set up,” the company stated, noting that the device can be ready to watch in minutes. The unit supports 4K HDR picture quality and Dolby Digital Plus sound for an immersive cinematic experience.

To make navigation easier, the remote control features a dedicated “Freely” button for one-touch access to the service’s unified mini-guide and “My List” features.

For those who want to manage their entertainment on the move, a dedicated Aura EZ app is currently in testing. This will eventually allow users to plan and schedule recordings remotely from their smartphones.

The Humax Aura EZ 4K TV Recorder is available for pre-order from today at a suggested retail price of £249. It is expected to be available from authorised Humax retailers across the UK later this month.

