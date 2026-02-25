Hisense hits one million sales of Freely-integrated TVs

Share

Hisense has announced a major UK milestone, surpassing one million sales of its televisions equipped with subscription-free streaming service Freely.

The manufacturer claims this achievement cements its position as a dominant force in the British market, where it recently became the second-largest TV brand by volume.

As the first manufacturer to partner with Freely in 2024, Hisense has integrated the service across its entire 4K lineup. The platform has proved a significant draw for consumers looking to move away from traditional infrastructure, offering over 60 live channels and 75,000 hours of on-demand content from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 without the need for a satellite dish or aerial.

“Our partnership with Freely has played a key role in ensuring our range meets the needs of today’s consumers,” said Howard Grindrod, Vice President at Hisense UK. He noted that the milestone comes at a pivotal time as the brand prepares for a massive summer of sports, bolstered by its status as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26.

The sales success also coincides with Hisense’s continued push into high-end display tech. The company recently became the first to bring RGB MiniLED technology to the UK market. Unlike standard displays, this system uses independently controlled red, green, and blue diodes to generate colour at the source.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Everyone TV – the organization behind Freely – hailed the collaboration as a victory for British broadcasting. He noted that growth is accelerating as viewers discover the simplicity of Wi-Fi-only television.

With the 2026 World Cup set to be streamed live on the platform, both partners expect the momentum to continue as many households now favour “all-in-one” streaming solutions over traditional broadcast methods.

