Google confirms over 40% of Android phones at risk

Google has confirmed that more than 40% of all Android phones are currently vulnerable to security threats.

The tech giant’s latest distribution data reveals that over a billion users are operating on unsupported software. These devices no longer receive critical security patches, leaving them open to advanced malware and spyware attacks.

Google officially ended security support for Android 12 and all older versions last year. According to the internal data, only 58% of active devices are running Android 13 or newer.

The most recent version, Android 16, currently powers only 7.5% of phones. While Android 15 and 14 hold larger shares, millions of users remain stuck on “legacy” hardware that cannot be updated.

Security experts warn that these outdated phones are “sitting ducks” for cybercriminals. Without official patches, vulnerabilities like the “Pixnapping” exploit allow hackers to snoop on screens or steal banking credentials without any user interaction.

Unlike iPhones, which Apple can update simultaneously across its ecosystem, the Android landscape is highly fragmented. Many older flagship phones that were once premium devices are now considered high-risk because they have reached their end-of-life status.

Google is now urging users to prioritize security over hardware specs. If a device cannot be updated to at least Android 13, the official advice is to replace it. Experts suggest that a modern mid-range phone with active support is far safer than an older, unsupported flagship.

The warning also highlights the rise of “background” spyware. These attacks often operate in silence, exfiltrating private messages and financial data while the user is unaware their system has been breached.

While Google Play Protect provides some defence, analysts insist there is no substitute for core operating system updates. For more than 40% of the world’s Android users, therefore, the only way to stay safe may be to buy a new phone.

